Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Kejriwal introduced, Bhagwant Mann shall be AAP’s CM face in Punjab

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Birthday party's nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal as of late duly introduced that Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Birthday party's Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab, would be the Aam Aadmi Birthday party's leader ministerial candidate for the impending meeting elections.

In his first reaction given by means of the Aam Aadmi Birthday party after the announcement of the candidate for the publish of CM, Bhagwant Mann mentioned from the level that the birthday party has given a large accountability. He mentioned that what other people have relied on. I will be able to paintings with double enthusiasm.

Bhagwant Mann mentioned that I will be able to use my pen in desire of the deficient and now not for any disciple. He mentioned that it's the accountability of all people to shape the federal government. He mentioned that the adolescence must be given jobs. Punjab needs to be made Punjab, the desires of London-California had been observed so much.