Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Raghav Chadha claims – 4 Punjab ministers sought after to sign up for AAP, however…

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) Chief of Raghav Chadha (Raghav Chadha) claimed that Punjab going through fees of unlawful sand mining (Punjab) 4 ministers sought after to sign up for his birthday celebration, however they had been refused as they had been ‘corrupt’. On the other hand, Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh Channi) pushed aside his declare as a ‘false’. Alternatively, Charanjit Singh Channi accused Aam Aadmi Birthday party’s Punjab co-in-charge Chadha of spreading rumors and requested the birthday celebration to chorus from “mendacity to create useless controversy”.Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu: I will be able to go away him, I’m saved to win elections, It’s not that i am a display piece, will Sidhu go away Congress too?

Addressing the net press convention, Raghav Chadha claimed, “4 ministers of Channi executive are continuously contacting us to depart Congress and sign up for AAP.” With out naming the 4 ministers, he alleged that those ministers had been going through critical fees of unlawful sand mining for a very long time. “AAP is a good birthday celebration and we are not looking for such other folks in our birthday celebration. There’s no position for such corrupt other folks in our birthday celebration. Additionally Learn – Well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joined the Congress, has been within the information so much because of controversies

AAP’s nationwide convener and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a tweet that his birthday celebration won’t ever deliver corrupt other folks into its fold. Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, ‘Aam Aadmi Birthday party goes to shape the federal government in Punjab after a couple of months. This is why many leaders of alternative events are contacting to sign up for the Aam Aadmi Birthday party. However we will be able to no longer deliver corrupt and legal leaders into our courtroom below any cases. We will be able to give a blank and truthful executive in Punjab. Additionally Learn – Arvind Kejriwal said- Punjab CM is abusing me, my complexion is black, however the purpose is obvious

AAP MP and birthday celebration’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann stated, ‘The Congress executive is set to head. There is just one month left. That is why many in their giant leaders are looting Punjab. We will be able to no longer deliver any cheating chief in our birthday celebration. Leader Minister Channi, whilst interacting with the media in Kharar, hit out at Chadha for “spreading false rumours” and requested the birthday celebration to “steer clear of mendacity to create useless controversy”. The Leader Minister stated, ‘AAP needs to create an atmosphere for itself by way of indulging in most effective deceptive and malicious issues, however this technique may have the other impact.’ Meeting elections are due in Punjab early subsequent 12 months.