Punjab Meeting Election: Harbhajan Singh will throw googly on behalf of Congress! Screening committee assembly lately

Punjab Meeting Election: It's stated {that a} image is price 1000 phrases. And if the caption of the image is 'an image stuffed with chances', then speculations are certain to be made about that image. That too at a time when the meeting elections (Meeting Election) be shut. Sure Punjab Congress (Punjab Congress) President Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Turbanator (TurbanatorFormer Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, popularly referred to asHarbhajan SinghThis image of ) is in numerous dialogue since the day prior to this i.e. Wednesday 15 December. Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted this image and wrote, 'Image loaded with chances …. With Bhajji the shining superstar, What was once it then, everybody began attempting to determine the which means of this image. Punjab Meeting Elections (Punjab Meeting ElectionsSimply sooner than ) everyone seems to be speculating that Harbhajan Singh will quickly be in Congress (Harbhajan Singh to Sign up for Congress!) can dangle palms.

Neither Harbhajan Singh, nor Navjot Singh Sidhu, nor Congress has clarified the rest on whether or not Harbhajan Singh will sign up for the Congress. But if a 'image stuffed with chances' is written for Harbhajan Singh, other people search for him to enroll in politics and sign up for Congress, since the Indian cricket crew (Indian Cricket WorkforceThe potentialities of 41-year-old Harbhajan Singh are over.

Nowadays i.e. on Thursday, December 16, there's a assembly of the screening committee of the Congress on the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. An afternoon sooner than this assembly, the Punjab Congress President himself tweeting the image of Harbhajan Singh on this method offers many indications. This assembly will run from 5 pm to eight.30 pm lately. Aside from this, a gathering of the Screening Committee shall be hung on December 17 and 18 from 11 am to six pm.

Nowadays everybody’s eyes shall be at the assembly of this screening committee of Punjab Congress. Harbhajan Singh is also observed throwing googlies on behalf of Congress within the upcoming meeting elections.