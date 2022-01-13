Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu stated, Congress record will are available in 4-5 days, focused on PM Modi, Kejriwal

Navjot Singh Sidhu: In view of the Punjab Meeting elections, State Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu, in an unique interview on Thursday (G Punjab Haryana Himachal), with the discharge of the record of Congress applicants in Punjab, in addition to deciding the CM as soon as once more, made a remark. Have given. At the side of this, whilst Sidhu has attacked AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, whilst at the factor of safety of PM Narendra Modi who visited Punjab, he has taunted the BJP management and PM Modi.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Akhilesh making an attempt to succeed in CM’s chair with the assistance of those 3 stairs

Birthday celebration will liberate its record of applicants in Punjab in subsequent 4-5 days

Punjab Pradesh Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu stated, the birthday celebration will liberate the record of its applicants in Punjab within the subsequent 4-5 days. Alternatively, ahead of the discharge of the Congress record, Navjot Sidhu, whilst telling about his seat, stated that I can no longer contest from Patiala, however from Amritsar East. Sidhu additionally stated that the prolong within the announcement of the names of the applicants is his simplest. In regards to the leaders of his birthday celebration becoming a member of BJP, Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that those that didn’t get tickets from Congress are leaving the birthday celebration and becoming a member of BJP. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: SP-RLD alliance launched record of 29 applicants, see right here

Guru Granth Sahib may no longer get justice, what’s using that device?

Sidhu wired on converting the device in choose of his Punjab style and stated that the program has ruined Punjab, it must be modified. Sidhu as soon as raised the non secular factor and stated that the device which might no longer supply justice to Guru Granth Sahib, what used to be using it. If the device is true then each particular person can do his paintings with honesty. The day the command will come within the palms of the fitting folks, the management begins working correctly. Additionally Learn – Dharam Singh Saini’s giant declare met Akhilesh – 3-4 MLAs and ministers will go away BJP each day until January 20

Punjab used to be dominated through two households for years.

Punjab Congress leader stated, Punjab has been dominated through two households for years. The commercial energy of Punjab used to be passed over to the contractors, folks saved on wandering through leaving the primary rhetoric. Sidhu stated that the revival of Punjab is a significant factor because the lives of 3 crore Punjabis leisure on it. Sidhu stated that now your flip, now Punjab used to be looted through doing my flip.

CM face in Punjab shall be determined through the prime command

Congress’s Punjab State unit leader Navjot Singh has been within the information for his other statements in regards to the CM face. This time he used to be observed talking at the birthday celebration line and the road of the prime command and stated that the prime command will make a decision in regards to the CM face. While on January 11, Sidhu had stated that the folks elect the MLAs and they’re going to additionally make a selection their leader minister within the state, no longer the Congress prime command. Sidhu’s robust answer had come at the query of reporters that who will be the birthday celebration’s leader ministerial face in Punjab after the February 14 elections.

Focused on PM Modi for safety lapse

Within the topic of safety lapse all through High Minister Narendra Modi’s discuss with to Ferozepur, Sidhu as soon as once more reiterated that the selection of folks attending the rally used to be much less. The High Minister went again after defaming. PM may succeed in the rally website through helicopter. However to steer clear of humiliation, it’s his drama to inform risk, which he did.

Left the Rajya Sabha and selected Punjab

Sidhu advised Punjab his precedence and stated that he has left the Rajya Sabha club. Attacking BJP, stated that BJP selected dacoits however I selected Punjab

Kejriwal gave 1000 to what number of ladies of Delhi, needs to run Punjab with far flung keep an eye on

Wondering the profitable guarantees of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration convener Arvind Kejriwal, Sidhu requested what number of ladies Kejriwal gave a thousand rupees each month whilst being the Leader Minister in Delhi. He needs to run Punjab with a far flung keep an eye on in his hand. Arvind Kejriwal who has been lacking in Punjab for the closing 4 and a part years.