Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Ambika Soni became down CM’s put up, Sidhu mentioned – make us CM

Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the face of the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab has now not been transparent but. Hypothesis continues about who would be the CM. In keeping with Punjab Congress, there’s no justification for the legislature birthday party assembly these days. The verdict of CM must be taken by way of the prime command and Sonia Gandhi will announce the brand new title of CA these days. However within the interim Ambika Soni, whose title used to be being taken because the candidate of CM, has became down the be offering of the put up of CM.Additionally Learn – Punjab Disaster Newest Replace: After Amarinder, who’s the following Captain of Punjab? Sonia will make a decision these days, wait continues

Ambika Soni mentioned – CM face must be a Sikh Additionally Learn – Punjab: Indignant Capt Amarinder Singh would possibly surrender from the put up of CM, assembly with MLAs in administrative center

Ambika Soni mentioned that I’ve became down the be offering (to turn out to be the following Leader Minister of Punjab). In Chandigarh, the birthday party’s workout is occurring with the Basic Secretary and observers are taking the opinion of the entire MLAs. I imagine that the face of the Leader Minister of Punjab must be that of a Sikh. After pronouncing this, Soni has long gone to satisfy Rahul Gandhi. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Captain Amarinder submitted his resignation to the Governor, now to whom will the Congress quit the command of Punjab! Choice shortly…

#WATCH “I have declined the be offering (to be the following Punjab CM)…I imagine #Punjab CM face must be a Sikh,” says Congress MP Ambika Soni in Delhi %.twitter.com/xPuPv9hvug – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Sidhu has performed bets – make me CM

On the similar time, issues also are coming to the fore that the executive minister’s chair in Punjab is now entangled between the Jat and the Hindu face. In this kind of scenario, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who become the state president of Congress, has additionally staked his declare for the executive minister’s put up and after this the tussle has began in Sidhu’s camp. Assets divulge that now not handiest did Sidhu make this declare in entrance of the state in-charge Harish Rawat, however he has additionally conveyed his want to the birthday party prime command.

Randhawa-Bajwa additionally in spherical

On the similar time, cupboard ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa also are working within the race for leader minister. Each the ministers are pressurizing the birthday party to make themselves the Leader Minister. Sukhjinder Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa have been previous as regards to Jakhar however once Jakhar’s title got here up as Leader Minister, each the ministers began opposing him.

It is usually being mentioned that the birthday party prime command sought after Sunil Jakhar to be the primary Hindu Leader Minister of Punjab, however Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa now not handiest staked declare to turn out to be the Leader Minister himself, however he additionally antagonistic Sunil Jakhar. Since then, the subject has been getting sophisticated.