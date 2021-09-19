Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa would be the new CM of Punjab! Aruna Chaudhary-Bharat Bhushan will change into deputy

Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the face of the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab is now transparent. The assembly is happening at his place of dwelling. In line with the ideas gained from the assets, the MLAs have stamped the identify of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. With this, Aruna Chaudhary and Bharat Bhushan will change into the 2 Deputy Leader Ministers, it has additionally been made up our minds.Additionally Learn – Punjab Disaster Newest Replace: After Amarinder, who’s the following Captain of Punjab? Sonia will come to a decision nowadays, wait continues

Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai has informed that all of the MLAs have nominated Sukhjinder Randhawa for CM in entrance of the Congress top command, he’ll change into the CM. Additionally Learn – Punjab: Offended Capt Amarinder Singh might renounce from the publish of CM, assembly with MLAs in place of business

Congress chief Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on taking oath because the CM of Punjab nowadays mentioned that – now not mine, I have no idea who’s however it’ll be showed. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Captain Amarinder submitted his resignation to the Governor, now to whom will the Congress give up the command of Punjab! Choice shortly…

Hypothesis used to be occurring since the day prior to this about who would be the new CM of Punjab. Punjab Congress had already mentioned that the identify of CM must be made up our minds via the top command and Sonia Gandhi will announce the brand new identify of CM nowadays. However within the intervening time Ambika Soni, whose identify used to be being taken because the CM candidate, became down the be offering of the publish of CM.

Sidhu’s guide accuses Amarinder, threatens

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s guide Mohammad Mustafa has threatened Amarinder Singh and mentioned that Navjot Sidhu isn’t a traitor. If after now Captain Amarinder Singh will name Sidhu a traitor, then I will be able to open the entire e-book. Captain’s goal isn’t Sidhu however Gandhi circle of relatives. I will be able to now not permit the Captain to focus on the Gandhi circle of relatives.

He mentioned that Amarinder Singh has been defaming Punjab for the remaining 5 years. The folks of this birthday party were tolerating him for the remaining 4 and a part years. Had I been the chief of the birthday party, I might have expelled the Captain from the birthday party in 30 days.

Ambika Soni mentioned – CM face must be a Sikh

Ambika Soni mentioned that I’ve became down the be offering (to change into the following Leader Minister of Punjab). In Chandigarh, the birthday party’s workout is happening with the Basic Secretary and observers are taking the opinion of all of the MLAs. I consider that the face of the Leader Minister of Punjab must be that of a Sikh. After pronouncing this, Soni has long past to satisfy Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH “I have declined the be offering (to be the following Punjab CM)…I consider #Punjab CM face must be a Sikh,” says Congress MP Ambika Soni in Delhi percent.twitter.com/xPuPv9hvug – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Sidhu has performed bets – make me CM

On the similar time, issues also are coming to the fore that the manager minister’s chair in Punjab is now entangled between the Jat and the Hindu face. In any such state of affairs, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who become the state president of Congress, has additionally staked his declare for the manager minister’s publish and after this the tussle has began in Sidhu’s camp. Assets divulge that now not handiest did Sidhu make this declare in entrance of the state in-charge Harish Rawat, however he has additionally conveyed his want to the birthday party top command.

Randhawa-Bajwa additionally in spherical

On the similar time, cupboard ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa also are operating within the race for leader minister. Each the ministers are pressurizing the birthday party to make themselves the Leader Minister. Sukhjinder Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had been previous just about Jakhar however once Jakhar’s identify got here up as Leader Minister, each the ministers began opposing him.

It’s also being mentioned that the birthday party top command sought after Sunil Jakhar to be the primary Hindu Leader Minister of Punjab, however Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa now not handiest staked declare to change into the Leader Minister himself, however he additionally antagonistic Sunil Jakhar. Since then, the topic has been getting sophisticated.