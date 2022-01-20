Punjab Opinion Ballot 2022: Hung Meeting most likely in Punjab! AAP could also be the largest birthday party, SAD could have a large benefit

Punjab Opinion Ballot 2022 Zee Information: Meeting elections for the 117-member Punjab meeting seats to be hung on February 20 (Punjab Chunav 2022) To gauge the temper of the general public prior to Zee Information has DesignBoxed In conjunction with Opinion Ballot. Zee Information-DesignBoxed took the opinion of one lakh 5 thousand other folks of the state. opinion polls (Opinion Ballot Punjab) Punjab is split into 3 other areas specifically Majha, Doab and Malwa. Opinion polls performed between December 05 and January 16 (Punjab Opinion Ballot) In step with the knowledge that got here out all through this, no birthday party appears to be getting majority in Punjab. Then again, the consequences will come on March 10 and it is going to be transparent best then which birthday party bureaucracy the federal government. On the similar time, all through this time the general public have favored CM Channi as CM.Additionally Learn – Punjab Opinion Ballot: Shiromani Akali Dal would possibly grow to be the biggest birthday party in Doab, AAP is predicted to get 3-4 seats

In step with Opinion Polls, Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) 36-39, Congress (Congress) Ko 35-38, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) It sort of feels to be getting 32-35 seats, Bharatiya Janata Birthday party+ 4-7 and others 2-4 seats. Within the 2017 meeting elections, Congress were given 77 seats, SAD 15, AAP 20, BJP 3 and others 2 seats. Allow us to inform you that almost all determine in Punjab is 59. Additionally Learn – Pubjab Opinion Ballot: Charanjit Channi, Sidhu, Bhagwant Mann, Sukhbir Badal or Amarinder? Who’s essentially the most favourite CM of the folk in Punjab

Zee Information और DesignBoxed In step with the survey, the Congress appears to be struggling so much this time and it sort of feels to be getting 30% of the votes this 12 months. Shiromani Akali Dal is noticed getting 26% and Aam Aadmi Birthday party 33 in step with cent votes. On the similar time, BJP+ is noticed getting 6% and others 5% votes. Within the 2017 elections, Congress were given 39% votes, Shiromani Akali Dal 25%, AAP 24%, BJP 05% and others were given 07% votes.

What number of seats to whom in Majha house

There are a complete of 25 seats within the Majha meeting constituency of Punjab. In step with Opinion Polls, the vote proportion of Congress goes to lower right here and it’s anticipated to get 33 % vote proportion. On the similar time, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) appears to be reaping rewards and it’s noticed getting 31 % votes. Aam Aadmi Birthday party is predicted to get 26 in step with cent votes. On the similar time, BJP appears to be getting best 06 % votes. Along side this, 4 % votes are noticed going within the account of others. In 2017 the vote proportion of Congress in Majha house used to be 46. While, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 25%, BJP 10%, Aam Aadmi Birthday party 14, whilst others had 5 % vote proportion.

Speaking about seats in Majha area, Congress (Congress) to 9-10, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) To 9-10, Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) There could also be 5-6 seats right here and 1-2 seats within the account of BJP +. 22 to Congress in 2017 SAD No longer a unmarried seat went to the account of two and Aam Aadmi Birthday party and others.

Who’s the largest birthday party within the Doab area!

There are a complete of 23 seats within the Doab meeting constituency of Punjab. In step with Opinion Polls, Congress appears to be struggling right here too. The Congress birthday party is predicted to get 30 % vote proportion right here. On the similar time, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) appears to be reaping rewards and it’s noticed getting 33 % votes. Aam Aadmi Birthday party is predicted to get 25 in step with cent votes. On the similar time, BJP appears to be getting best 07 % votes. Along side this, 5 % votes are noticed going within the account of others. In 2017 the vote proportion of Congress in Majha house used to be 37. On the similar time, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were given 21%, BJP 09%, Aam Aadmi Birthday party 24, whilst others had 9 % vote proportion.

Speaking concerning the seats within the Doab area, 7-8 for Congress, Sep 11 for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), 3-4 for Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) and 1-2 in BJP+ account. Seats can cross. No seat is visual within the account of others. In 2017, Congress didn’t get 00, SAD were given 00 and Aam Aadmi Birthday party and others didn’t get a unmarried seat.

Who’s more likely to get what number of seats in Malwa?

On the similar time, within the Malwa house of ​​Punjab, there are a complete of 69 seats within the meeting house. In step with Opinion Polls, Congress appears to be struggling a large loss right here too. The Congress birthday party is predicted to get 29 % vote proportion right here. While, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Seems adore it will get 26 % votes. Aam Aadmi Birthday party is predicted to get 36 in step with cent votes. On the similar time, BJP + appears to be getting 04 % votes. Along side this, 5 % votes are noticed going within the account of others. In 2017, the vote proportion of Congress in Malwa house used to be 37. While, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 26% to BJP, 03% to Aam Aadmi Birthday party, 27 to Aam Aadmi Birthday party, whilst the vote proportion of others used to be 7 %.

Aam Aadmi Birthday party can grow to be the biggest birthday party in Malwa area. Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) Can get 28-30 seats right here. Congress appears to be struggling a large loss right here and it will possibly get 19-21 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 13-14 right here too, and 2-3 seats are noticed going within the account of BJP+. Within the account of others, 2-4 seats are noticed coming. In 2017, Congress were given 40, SAD 08 and Aam Aadmi Birthday party 18 and others didn’t get a unmarried seat.