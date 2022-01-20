Punjab Opinion Ballot: Shiromani Akali Dal would possibly turn into the most important birthday celebration in Doab, AAP is predicted to get 3-4 seats

Doaba me kiska Dabdaba: The world between the Sutlej and Beas rivers is known as Doab in Punjab. There are large districts like Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Except Malwa and Majha, that is the 3rd area of Punjab. It’s the smallest house in relation to meeting seats some of the 3 areas. There are general 23 meeting seats on this area (Doaba election) Huh.Additionally Learn – Manipur Polls 2022: Lone TMC MLA Joins BJP Forward of Meeting Elections in Manipur

It's the jap area of northern and central Punjab and stocks its borders with Himachal Pradesh. Within the final meeting elections, the Congress had gained 15 out of 23 seats right here. In line with the opinion ballot of Zee Information, this time the dominance of Shiromani Akali Dal will likely be noticed right here.

In line with our opinion ballot, Congress is struggling in Doab. Right here the Congress were given 37 p.c votes within the final election, whilst this time there's a chance of having 30 p.c votes. Shiromani Akali Dal had were given 21 p.c votes in 2017, whilst this time it's more likely to get 33 p.c votes. Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration were given 25 p.c votes within the final meeting elections, this time additionally it's anticipated to get simplest 25 p.c votes. The place BJP were given 10 p.c votes within the final meeting elections, this time it's more likely to get simplest 6 p.c votes.

On this election, the Congress is more likely to get 7-8 seats, while within the final meeting elections, the Congress were given 15 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal is projected to get September 11 seats within the Doab and will emerge as the one greatest birthday celebration within the area. Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration is more likely to get 3-4 seats from Doab area. BJP is more likely to get 1-2 seats right here.

35 p.c of the folks of the Doab area additionally see Charanjit Singh Channi as their subsequent leader minister. 23 p.c of the folks right here like Bhagwant Mann, whilst 22 p.c other folks need to see former Leader Minister Parkash Singh Badal because the Leader Minister. There also are 12 p.c individuals who see Arvind Kejriwal because the Leader Minister. 4-4 p.c other folks need to see Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as Leader Ministers.