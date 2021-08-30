Punjab: Pargat Singh’s query about contesting elections underneath the management of Amarinder Singh, Rawat stated – Sidhu and Pargat additionally faces

Punjab, Congress, Punjab Congress, Pargat Singh, Harish Rawat, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Meeting Election 2022, Punjab Meeting Elections 2022: Amidst the continued tussle within the Punjab unit of Congress, Common Secretary and MLA Pargat Singh on Sunday stated that the in-charge of state affairs Harish Rawat will have to inform that Leader Minister Amarinder Singh When used to be the verdict taken to contest the meeting elections underneath the management of Captain Amarinder Singh? In keeping with this query of Pargat Singh, on Monday, Harish Rawat said- So far as faces are involved in Punjab, we have now all India faces like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi. A number of the native faces are Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Pragat Singh may be a face, there are lots of extra individuals who will probably be put ahead.Additionally Learn – Madhya Pradesh: The homes of those that dragged the tribals with a car have been demolished, Congress shaped an investigation crew

It used to be made up our minds that the following ballot in Punjab will probably be contested underneath management of Sonia & Rahul Gandhi. Harish Rawat (Punjab birthday party in fee) will have to inform when it used to be made up our minds that the ballot will probably be fought underneath Captain Amarinder Singh’s management: Congress MLA Pargat Singh (29.08) %.twitter.com/T3JFO9RR5K – ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Pargat Singh had requested the previous day – inform Rawat, when used to be the verdict to contest the elections underneath the management of Amarinder Singh

Amid the continued tussle within the Punjab unit of the Congress, Common Secretary and MLA Pargat Singh on Sunday stated the birthday party's in-charge of state affairs Harish Rawat will have to inform when the verdict to contest the meeting elections used to be taken underneath the management of Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. Pargat Singh, regarded as as regards to Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, stated Rawat's announcement had a deep have an effect on at the electorate of Punjab.

Punjab elections will probably be fought underneath the management of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and birthday party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Chatting with newshounds in Jalandhar on Sunday, Pargat Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey crew, stated that the Kharge committee had stated that the Punjab elections could be fought underneath the management of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and birthday party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Pargat Singh had said- Rawat ji an overly mature chief, he will have to explain his remark

Pargat Singh had stated, “Who can inform concerning the determination to contest the 2022 elections underneath the management of Harish Rawat ji Amarinder Singh. Rawat ji is an overly mature chief and has been the Leader Minister of Uttarakhand. He will have to explain his remark. You (newshounds) can ask them when this determination used to be taken.” The Congress has shaped a committee underneath the chairmanship of Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge to unravel the diversities between the birthday party leaders of Punjab.

Factionalism in complete swing in Punjab Congress

Rawat had just lately stated that the Punjab Meeting elections could be fought underneath the management of Amarinder Singh, and then there used to be an uproar a number of the leaders who need to take away Singh. Rawat made this remark in Dehradun when 4 Punjab ministers- Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Charanjit Singh Channi and 3 MLAs went to satisfy him. Considerably, these kinds of leaders need to take away Amarinder Singh. The factionalism between Leader Minister Amarinder Singh and State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu is obviously visual within the state.