Punjab Police busts giant syndicate, 20 kg heroin price Rs 100 crore seized

Chandigarh: Busting a large drug syndicate run by means of infamous gangsters in jails, Punjab Police has seized 20 kg heroin price Rs 100 crore in conjunction with the arrest of 2 drug sellers. The 2 drug providers were known as Balwinder Singh of village Sarangwal Hoshiarpur and Peter Masih of Basti Danishmanda house of ​​Jalandhar. Peter is already dealing with two legal instances.

Director Common of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta stated that on Monday, when police groups intercepted a truck and a Hyundai i20 automotive on the hi-tech Dhilwan police publish in Kapurthala, 20 kg of heroin was once recovered in a seek of the automobile. He stated the drivers of the automobiles have been signaled to prevent, however the riders attempted to run away. Alternatively, the police stuck them after a large number of effort.

The DGP stated that the police recovered 20 packets of heroin (one kg every) from his non-public ownership right through the exam of his frame and from two automobiles. HS Kapurthala SSP Khakh stated that two particular holes have been made within the roof of the driving force's cabin of the truck by means of the drug providers to cover the consignment right through transportation.

The DGP stated that right through initial investigation, drug sellers printed {that a} consignment of heroin was once being smuggled in a truck by means of Balwinder Singh from Purmara Mandi in Srinagar, which was once deposited by means of Peter. He stated a narco-gangster perspective is being suspected within the case because the investigation carried out up to now signifies that Peter was once despatched to assemble the consignment by means of Gagandeep, brother of infamous gangster Rajnish Kumar alias Preet Phagwara.