Punjab police raid Ex DGP’s house in 29-year-old case, facing serious charges

Chandigarh: On Friday morning, Punjab Police raided the house of former state Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini. Although they did not meet there. Sumedh Saini’s age is now more than 60 years. He was considered the most admirable person of the militant-era of Police Chief KPS Gill. Gill is given great credit for ending the insurgency in the state. Also Read – Punjab: Relief amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on death of journalist from Kovid-19, CM announced

Let us know that taking cognizance of the revelations made by Gurmeet Singh, alias Pinky, a former police constable of Punjab, Amarinder Singh demanded the dismissal of DGP Saini and register the case. In the revelations, he has been accused of allegedly killing many people without trial during the insurgency in Punjab in 2015. Also Read – Hoisted the Khalistani flag on the roof of DC office in Punjab, lowered the tricolor

In May this year, a case was registered in connection with the kidnapping of 29-year-old Balwant Singh Multani. Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added to the First Information Report (FIR) against Saini on the direction of a trial court in Mohali here last week. Also Read – Wooden bicycle made in lockdown, people love coming …

At the same time, a day before the Mohali court reserved the order on Saini’s bail application. On the basis of the complaint, they have been booked under section 364 (kidnapping for kidnapping or murder), 201 (eviction of evidence), 344, 330 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on 7 May.

The kidnapping case was related to a bomb attack on Saini in 1991 by Khalistan Liberation Force militants. At that time he was Senior Superintendent of Police and posted in Chandigarh. He survived the incident, but three of his security personnel were killed.

A CBI inquiry against Saini started in 2007 after Multani’s disappearance, but he got relief from the Supreme Court and the investigation was halted. Saini was removed from the top post by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 after a controversy related to the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent violence in the state. In this violence, police force was accused of cruelty, while two people were killed. Their relationship is not cordial with the current Chief Minister of the state, Amarinder Singh.

In fact, Saini had challenged the closure report of the Vigilance Bureau in the crores of rupees Ludhiana City Center scam involving Amarinder Singh. At the same time, for a long time, Amarinder Singh was demanding an inquiry into fake encounters and killings during the insurgency in Punjab.

Taking cognizance of the revelations made by Gurmeet Singh, alias Pinky, a former Punjab police constable, Amarinder Singh demanded the dismissal of DGP Saini and to register the case. In the revelations, he has been accused of allegedly killing many people without trial during the insurgency in Punjab in 2015.

At the same time, the Chief Minister has already rejected Saini’s claim that the FIR against him was politically motivated. A police spokesperson said that the case against Saini was registered on the basis of a fresh application by Palwinder Singh Multani, the brother of the victim, a resident of Jalandhar.