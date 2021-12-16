Punjab Police Violent Crackdown: You’ve noticed such vandalism in entrance of the digital camera, will Punjab Police forestall such anti-government slogans? Video

Punjab Police Violent Crackdown: It was once just a few days in the past when Delhi (Delhi) Visitor Academics in (Visitor Academics) have been protesting towards the Delhi authorities challenging to substantiate them. Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) The protesters had reached Delhi to boost the voice of the academics. Then again senior Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka GandhiIn Uttar Pradesh, she is doing politics via conserving ladies on the heart. She has additionally given the slogan, ‘I’m a woman, I will be able to combat’. Now Punjab (Punjab) additionally check out the image. There’s a Congress authorities within the state. The adaptation between the movements and phrases of political events will transform transparent. Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (CM Charanjeet Singh Channi) held a rally in Sangrur on Wednesday. All over this, the policemen have been noticed dragging the protesting certified lecturers with their mouths closed and filling them within the jeep. Girls have been additionally concerned on this. This is, ‘I’m a woman, I will be able to combat’ most effective until UP and Sidhu’s fortify to the protesting visitor lecturers is proscribed to Delhi most effective, in Punjab each the senior leaders will silently watch all this occur.Additionally Learn – Video: Leave out Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu returned to the rustic after successful the crown of good looks, welcomed in Mumbai

Actually, certified lecturers have been demonstrating all over Leader Minister Channi's Sangrur rally. They aren't getting jobs. Within the 2017 elections, Congress had promised him a task. To stop the certified lecturers protesting all over the Leader Minister's rally from elevating slogans towards the federal government, the police closed their mouths with material and dragged them from the rally web page and put them in jeeps and buses. Now not most effective this, sticks have been additionally hurled on the protesters shouting slogans from the home windows of the bus.

Demanding photos emerged from the scene, the place policemen have been noticed dragging ladies protesters with their very own dupatta of their mouths, clutching their garments and necks. Even after sitting within the bus, when the anti-government slogans didn't forestall, the home windows of the bus have been forcibly closed and the video of them being driven inside of with the assistance of sticks when they didn't transfer from the window is much more irritating.

The manager minister’s supporters additionally beat up the protesting males. A person may also be obviously noticed sporting the protestor via his neck, through which he’s final the protestor’s mouth along with his hand. Others have been noticed serving to them and filling the protesters into the bus.