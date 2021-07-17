Punjab Politics: Emerging discord in Punjab Congress; Captain’s obstacle to Sidhu’s coronation;

Punjab Politics: The continuing struggle between two Congress leaders in Punjab isn’t taking its identify to finish. The dispute between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is getting sophisticated as an alternative of being resolved, this doesn’t appear to scale back the trouble of the Congress Top Command. The top command is shedding sweat in reconciling the continuing struggle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh.Additionally Learn – Navjot Sidhu met Sonia amid the opportunity of exchange within the state group

The scoop was once gained that Navjot Singh Sidhu will likely be reconciled by way of making Punjab Congress President, however in line with assets, Captain Amarinder Singh does now not settle for this and because of this the dispute between the 2 is caught. In the meantime, indignant Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed his displeasure by way of writing every other letter to Sonia Gandhi.

In the meantime, there could also be information that Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat will meet the Captain in Chandigarh and take a look at to finish the discord between the 2 leaders.

The continuing struggle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab Congress has reached the Delhi Durbar. The spherical of assembly and assembly of each the leaders with the celebration top command is occurring and in the meantime the leaders are pronouncing in a single voice that the entirety is okay. The subject of the home will likely be resolved at house. However the struggle between the 2 leaders is getting deeper now.

In the meantime, Captain Amarinder Singh has written a letter to the Congress Top Command and has alleged within the letter that the celebration top command is meddling within the Punjab executive and the politics of the state and each the celebration and the federal government will have to endure the brunt of this interference.

After this letter, it’s being stated that during view of the displeasure of Captain Amarinder Singh, the coronation of Navjot Sidhu to the publish of Punjab Congress President is now caught.

On the other hand, Punjab Congress chief Rajkumar Verka stated that the letter written by way of Captain Amarinder Singh to Sonia Gandhi is a political observe that who will have to be given a spot. That is recommendation. It isn’t proper to take it as a grievance.

Previous on Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu met Sonia Gandhi. However this assembly remained inconclusive and the overall resolution was once left to Sonia Gandhi.