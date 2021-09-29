Punjab Politics: Has Sidhu’s surprising resignation modified the script of Captain? Now what’s going to be the massive choice of Amarinder Singh…

Punjab Politics: Political turmoil continues in Punjab. On Tuesday, the place former Punjab CM and senior Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh met BJP President JP Nadda and House Minister Amit Shah even earlier than his arrival in Delhi, the dialogue received momentum, however earlier than that all at once Navjot was once elected from the put up of Punjab Congress President. Singh Sidhu modified the entire political equation by means of resigning. The scoop of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation overshadowed the scoop of Amarinder assembly BJP leaders.Additionally Learn – BJP chief Kailash Vijayvargiya took a jibe – if anyone comes out of the gutter and falls into the drain … know who stated

Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the put up of Leader Minister of Punjab after the assembly of the Union Cupboard on Tuesday, was once being stated to satisfy House Minister Amit Shah past due at night time. In conjunction with this, there was once hypothesis about his assembly with BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda.

Sidhu's resignation modified the script of Captain

In step with BJP assets, Captain’s discuss with to Delhi was once in fact to arrange the script to seal his long term choice and because of this Captain needed to first meet BJP President Nadda and later House Minister Amit Shah. In the meantime, Captain Amarinder Singh needed to alternate his script because of the surprising earthquake in Punjab Congress because of Sidhu’s resignation.

Captain is harm by means of the humiliation, now stated – I will be able to take a large choice quickly

In Punjab, the dispute between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu had greater so much, and then the Captain needed to surrender from his CM put up. After this, he additionally made a scathing assault on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and in addition stated that it’s higher to surrender than to be so humiliated. The Captain is deeply harm by means of the humiliating removing from the put up of CM.

In conjunction with his resignation, he has additionally introduced to not permit Sidhu to win the election at any value. Now his simplest plan is the farewell of Congress from the facility of Punjab. BJP assets say that when resigning from the put up of CM, the Captain is in consistent contact with the BJP management.

Then again, after attaining Delhi, Captain Amarinder Singh denied studies of assembly any BJP chief and stated after Sidhu’s resignation that he would take a choice relating to his long term quickly.

Terming Sidhu’s resignation as a drama, he stated that Sidhu does no longer deserve a delicate state like Punjab. Responding to a query about his preparation to contest from another birthday celebration, he stated that he’s these days looking at the placement in Punjab. I will be able to take a large choice.