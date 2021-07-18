Punjab Politics: Navjot Singh Sidhu will take price of Punjab Congress, CM Amarinder camp silent

Punjab Politics: The continuing controversy within the Punjab Congress has come to an finish. After assembly senior leaders on Saturday, a chat has now develop into between the indignant chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh. These days the arrangements for delivering the reins of Punjab Congress to Navjot Singh Sidhu had been finished and any time these days the Congress prime command can announce the making of Navjot Sidhu because the President of Punjab Congress. Then again, the camp of Captain Amarinder Singh, who’s indignant, is totally silent at this time. However consistent with the tips gained, CM Amarinder has put some stipulations in entrance of Sidhu.Additionally Learn – Punjab Politics: Sidhu was once noticed hugging Jakhar, Rawat met Captain Amarinder, All Is Smartly in Punjab Congress?

There was a stir in Punjab Congress since Saturday

After a day-long spherical of talks and conferences on Saturday, in the end the squabble throughout the Punjab Congress has now been resolved. Together with making Sidhu the President of Punjab Congress, there are indications that not two or 4 running presidents can be made in Punjab Congress. The names of many leaders are in dialogue for those. At the one hand, the camp of Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is quite silent, whilst Sidhu has develop into very energetic since the day prior to this and is assembly birthday party leaders, ministers and MLAs. This collection of theirs will proceed even these days.

Amarinder Singh has put a situation – Sidhu will have to ask for forgiveness publicly

After this workout on Saturday, there’s a chance of additional building up within the Punjab Congress on Sunday as neatly. The reason being that Navjot Singh Sidhu is assumed to be the President of Punjab Congress, so his supporters have made all arrangements to rejoice. Then again, Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s displeasure with Navjot Sidhu isn’t but utterly long gone. Captain Amarinder Singh is very harm and indignant with Sidhu’s feedback and statements. As a result of this, he isn’t in a position to even meet the brand new born Sidhu.

He additionally made it transparent to Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, who got here to satisfy the Captain, that he would now not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologized for the derogatory phrases spoken towards him within the previous tweets and interviews. do. Allow us to inform you that Sidhu frequently offers such statements in enthusiasm, because of which he’s surrounded. He made many statements and tweeted about Captain Amarinder Singh previously.