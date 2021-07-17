Punjab Politics: Sidhu hugs Jakhar, Rawat meets Captain Amarinder, All Is Neatly in Punjab Congress?

Punjab Politics: In the middle of the continuing turmoil within the Punjab Congress, it kind of feels that a large announcement will also be made these days. On one hand Navjot Singh Sidhu reached Panchkula this morning and met Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar there. Then again, Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat reached B Chandigarh and met Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Efforts are on from the Congress facet to finish the continuing discord between those two leaders. After this effort, some giant announcement can be made these days.Additionally Learn – Punjab Politics: Emerging discord in Punjab Congress, Captain’s obstacle to Sidhu’s coronation

As of late’s photos of Navjot Sidhu and Jakhar’s assembly, wherein Sidhu is observed hugging Jakhar, say so much. Now not best this, Sidhu additionally mentioned after the assembly that ‘Jakhar is my elder brother, my information.’ After this, Sidhu additionally met Congress chief Lal Singh. Additionally Learn – Navjot Sidhu met Sonia amid the potential for exchange within the state group

On the similar time, after assembly Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab, Congress chief Harish Rawat mentioned that Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has reiterated that no matter determination the Congress President takes, we will be able to admire it. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Sidhu would possibly change into the President of Punjab Congress, two running presidents from Hindu and Dalit communities – claims in reviews

Minister of Amarinder govt mentioned – all is definitely right here

On the similar time, amidst the continuing efforts of reconciliation between the 2 leaders, Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa mentioned that the whole thing used to be nice within the Congress prior to now, the whole thing is okay now and can be nice within the coming long run too. Right here all is definitely. Congress leaders and staff incessantly meet each and every different.

can be a giant announcement

Punjab Congress chief Pawan Diwan has mentioned {that a} chief of the Hindu group will have to be at the submit of state president. There’s a dialogue that within the tournament of Sidhu being made the state president, Minister Vijay Inder Singhla and MP Santokh Chaudhary will also be appointed as running president.

Amidst the continuing discord in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu had praised Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and then the politics were given heated. Now the workout of doing all is definitely in Punjab Congress is occurring.