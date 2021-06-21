Punjab Politics: Sidhu once more displays rebellious angle, says Captain lied on a regular basis, I’m no showpiece

Punjab Politics: The infighting within the Congress isn’t taking its title sooner than the meeting elections to be held in Punjab subsequent yr (Punjab Meeting Elections 2021). The entire efforts thus far to get to the bottom of the disputes between CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu appear to be in useless. Navjot Singh Sidhu has as soon as once more termed Captain Amarinder Singh as a liar and mentioned that he’s now not Congress and I’m really not a showpiece. Additionally Learn – Safai Karamcharis will likely be regularized on this state, know what’s the newest resolution of the federal government….

Allow us to tell that sooner than the meeting elections, this political tussle in Punjab Congress is proving to be a brand new drawback for the birthday party. Excluding Sidhu, many different leaders are taking a rebellious stand towards Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. Former cricketer and Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has opened a entrance towards the captain and for a very long time he has been appearing a difficult angle towards Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu’s sharp angle, mentioned ‘I’m used to win elections’

Former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday mentioned that he's now not only a showpiece used to win elections, Occasions of India reported. He mentioned that he does now not wish to take any put up within the birthday party and the state govt. He, then again, insisted that he had religion within the Congress prime command.

Sidhu mentioned that he’s able to fortify the Captain govt with none greed, however in this type of state of affairs, the federal government should enforce the schedule essential for most of the people. If the federal government fails to take action, they should not have any put up.

Sidhu centered CM Amarinder

At the chances of turning into Deputy CM or State Congress Leader in Punjab, Sidhu mentioned that I’ve refused to simply accept all such proposals. On his rebellious angle, Sidhu mentioned that if the machine will reject my calls for made for the nice of the general public, then I reject this type of machine. He mentioned that it’s higher that I paintings by myself and now not simply be a showpiece.