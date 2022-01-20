Punjab polls 2020: In Punjab, AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri meeting

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Birthday party in Punjab (AAP) Leader Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann (Bhagwant Mann) Dhuri meeting seat of Sangrur district (Dhuri Seat) Will contest elections from AAP Chief Raghav Chadha (Raghav Chadha) The inside track company ANI gave this knowledge through quoting. Allow us to let you know that Bhagwant Mann is a two-time Aam Aadmi Birthday party MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. The Dhuri meeting seat is these days occupied through the Congress and Dalwinder Singh Khangura ‘Goldy’ is the sitting MLA. Aam Aadmi Birthday party god price He was once declared the CM face of the birthday celebration two days in the past. Please inform that this may be the home of Bhagwant Mann. AAP Bhagwant Mann were given greater than 93 p.c votes within the televote marketing campaign. After this he was once declared the CM face of the birthday celebration.Additionally Learn – ‘Like Anil Kapoor’ of Nayak Movie, this chief was the CM of UP for 3 days, know underneath what instances the accountability was once given

Punjab polls | AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district: Raghav Chadha, AAP percent.twitter.com/i3g6shzI3v – ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

Starting of political profession

Prior to becoming a member of the Aam Aadmi Birthday party in 2014, Mann was once related to the Other people’s Birthday party of Punjab, headed through Manpreet Singh Badal, from 2012-14. He contested the elections within the 12 months 2012 whilst in the similar birthday celebration and needed to face defeat. Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Election 2022: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from Khatima, BJP launched the primary record

legal instances

The AAP MP, in his affidavit (2019) to the Election Fee, mentioned that there is not any legal case in opposition to him.

When to vote in Punjab

Polling for the 117-member Punjab meeting is to be hung on February 20. Counting of votes might be executed on March 10. Except the Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP), the ruling Congress will face the BJP-Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress alliance and the Akali Dal-BSP alliance within the elections.