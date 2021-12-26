Punjab Polls 2022: Aam Aadmi Celebration publicizes 15 extra applicants for Punjab elections, know who will contest from the place

Punjab Polls 2022: Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) on Sunday introduced 15 extra applicants for the meeting elections to be held in Punjab subsequent 12 months. That is the birthday party’s fourth listing. With this, AAP has introduced 73 applicants to this point. There are 117 meeting seats in Punjab. Celebration chief Raghav Chadha introduced this on his Twitter deal with. The birthday party has given price tag to Dinesh Chadha from Rupnagar. At this time, Amarjit Singh Sandoa is the MLA of AAP from this seat. Sandoa rejoined AAP after a 12 months and a part in December 2020. He went to the ruling Congress for a while.Additionally Learn – Evening curfew In Delhi: Evening curfew shall be imposed in Delhi from Monday, the verdict of the Kejriwal executive after the surge in Corona instances

As in step with the listing, Ranjit Singh will contest from Rana Bholath, Inderjit Kaur from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh from Mukerian, Karamveer Singh from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Gill from Urmur, Lakhbir Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh from Khanna.

Our fourth listing of applicants for the impending 2022 Punjab meeting elections (26.12.2021) percent.twitter.com/wGPACVI3al — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 26, 2021

The birthday party has given price tag to Hakam Singh from Raikot, Devinder Singh from Dharamkot and Ashu Bangar from Ferozepur Central. Amandeep Singh will contest from Baluana, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Narinder Kaur from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi.

