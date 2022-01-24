Punjab Polls 2022: Amarinder claims – ‘Message got here from Pakistan to make Sidhu a minister’

Punjab Polls 2022: Former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday claimed that he had gained a message from Pakistan to make Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu a minister. Sidhu is recently the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress. Amarinder in the end needed to renounce from the submit of Leader Minister of Punjab after the dispute between the 2 leaders deepened. After this, the Congress had passed over the command of Leader Minister to Charanji Singh Channi, hanging ahead a Dalit face. Later, after resigning from the Congress, Amarinder Singh shaped the Punjab Lok Congress. In view of the approaching Punjab elections, BJP has tied up with Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (United) led by way of former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.Additionally Learn – Bikram Singh Majithia Information: Prime Court docket rejects anticipatory bail of SAD chief Vikram Singh Majithia

Within the presence of Amarinder and Dhindsa, BJP President JP Nadda introduced the seat tally between the 3 events at a press convention held on the birthday celebration headquarters. After this, answering the questions of the newshounds, Amarinder Singh mentioned, "…I'm speaking about Pakistan… A message got here from Pakistan that the High Minister (of Pakistan) has despatched a request, if you wish to have Sidhu to be for your cupboard." If I will be able to take it I can be thankful to you… he's my previous pal… and if that does not paintings then get fired.'

Amarinder Singh additionally alleged that once he inducted Sidhu in his cupboard after changing into the Leader Minister of the state in 2017, he didn't do any paintings, so he was once got rid of from the submit. Amarinder mentioned, 'I got rid of Sidhu from the submit as a result of he was once incompetent (incompetent), unnecessary (unnecessary). He had now not finished a unmarried record in 70 days. The previous leader minister claimed that even after this, when there was once no development in Sidhu's angle, he needed to be got rid of. He mentioned that when this a message had come from Pakistan to make him a minister.

(enter language)