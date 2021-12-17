Punjab Polls 2022: Amarinder Singh’s birthday celebration will contest elections in Punjab with BJP, proclaims alliance

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Arrangements are in complete swing for the following yr’s meeting elections in Punjab. ruling congress (Congress) Whilst seeking to win the election as soon as once more, all of the opposition events together with BJP also are seeking to go away no stone unturned within the arrangements. On this episode, former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) Introduced to battle the elections in combination. Then again, Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawati stated, after 7 rounds of talks, lately I ascertain that BJP and ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ (Punjab Lok Congress) The approaching Punjab Meeting elections are going to be fought in combination. Subjects like seat proportion can be mentioned later.Additionally Learn – Prior to giving slogan ‘I’m a lady’

After 7 rounds of talks, lately I ascertain that BJP & Punjab Lok Congress are going to battle the approaching Punjab Meeting elections in combination. Subjects like seat proportion can be mentioned later: Union Minister & Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat percent.twitter.com/WErOFbzwnb – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Additionally Learn – Breakfast par dialogue: PM Narendra Modi mentioned breakfast with 40 MPs of Uttar Pradesh

On the identical time, Captain Amarinder Singh, former CM of Punjab and leader of ‘Punjab Lok Congress’, stated that we’re in a position and we’re going to win this election. The verdict on seat-sharing can be taken on seat-to-seat foundation, with the concern of victory. We’re 101% positive to win this election. Additionally Learn – UP: Yogi executive has given pension to destitute ladies, outdated other folks, Divyangjan via 1000 rupees monthly, see main points

We’re in a position and we’re going to win this election. The verdict on seat sharing can be taken at the seat to seat foundation, with winnability being the concern. We’re 101% positive of successful this election: Former Punjab CM & Punjab Lok Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh percent.twitter.com/t36eAmHdrX – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Previous, former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Birthday party’s (BJP) Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday. A couple of days again, Shekhawat had additionally met Singh in Chandigarh. Allow us to tell that once resigning from the publish of Leader Minister of Punjab, Singh had shaped the Punjab Lok Congress Birthday party. Meeting elections are due in Punjab early subsequent yr.

(Enter: IANS)