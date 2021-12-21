Punjab Polls 2022: Any other setback for Congress forward of Punjab elections, Gurmeet Singh Sodhi joins BJP

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Ahead of the meeting elections to be held in Punjab subsequent 12 months, the Congress has were given any other setback. Punjab Congress chief Gurmeet Singh Sodhi (Gurmit Singh Sodhi) Congress (Congress) leaving the toughen of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party on Tuesday (BJP) took grasp of He accused the Congress of placing the state’s safety and neighborhood solidarity at stake. Sodhi, a member of the state meeting, is thought of as just about former Punjab leader minister Amarinder Singh. Sodhi gave details about his resignation from the Congress on Twitter and likewise shared a letter written to birthday celebration President Sonia Gandhi. Sodhi stated, ‘Leaving Punjab in an environment of suffocation and helplessness isn’t applicable to me.Additionally Learn – Punjab Information Lately: ‘Provision of existence imprisonment for sacrilege’, Punjab govt writes to House Minister Amit Shah

Former Congress chief from Punjab Shri Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi joins BJP at birthday celebration headquarters in New Delhi. percent.twitter.com/pxdniN4TLH — BJP (@BJP4India) December 21, 2021

He additional wrote, 'The Congress birthday celebration has put the safety of the state and neighborhood solidarity at stake. With deep outrage, I'm resigning from all posts and number one club of the Congress with instant impact.

I can’t settle for Punjab’s suffocation and helplessness! Congress birthday celebration has put state’s safety & communal solidarity at stake.

With deep agony, I put forth my resignation from all posts & number one club of Congress birthday celebration with instant impact. percent.twitter.com/a53RhxLFk8 – Rana Gurmit S Sodhi (raniranasodhi) December 21, 2021

Later, Sodhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party right here within the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupinder Yadav.

