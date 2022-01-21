Punjab Polls 2022: BJP releases first checklist of 34 applicants for Punjab elections, know who will contest from the place

Punjab Meeting Polls 2022: Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) Punjab meeting elections on Friday (Punjab Election) First checklist of 34 applicants for (BJP Punjab Checklist) issued. On this checklist of the birthday celebration, 12 leaders of farmer households, 13 Sikhs and 8 Dalits were given tickets. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Hardeep Singh Puri) औAnd BJP Normal Secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam and Normal Secretary Tarun Chugh introduced the names of the applicants. Sooner than saying the names of the applicants, Chugh mentioned that the birthday celebration has given tickets to twelve such leaders who come from farmer households, whilst the birthday celebration has additionally nominated 13 Sikhs and 8 Dalits. He mentioned, ‘BJP is a celebration taking all religions, castes and sects in combination. Due to this fact, within the checklist of 34 applicants, all of the fraternities of the state were given illustration. Amongst those applicants are Mahajans, Khatris, Banias, Brahmins and Jats. He mentioned that the applicants come with medical doctors, advocates, industrialists, laborers and those that received the election of Shri Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: BJP gave tickets to OBC and SC other people in 49 out of 85 seats, additionally made Mulayam’s Samadhi candidate

Previous, Puri had joined the Aam Aadmi Celebration. (AAP) by means ofElevating the ruling birthday celebration of Delhi for mentioning Bhagwant Mann as the executive ministerial candidate. He mentioned that AAP has made an individual of such symbol as the executive ministerial face, about which the folks of his constituency continuously whinge. Alternatively, he additionally mentioned that ingesting is a private subject of the person. He mentioned that Punjab is a delicate border state and it has contributed so much within the building of the rustic, however nowadays the placement there has turn into such that it's going through issues like drug downside and sand and different mafia. Gautam mentioned that the folks of Punjab are uninterested with the 'misrule' of the Congress.

He mentioned, “Drug downside, corruption and lots of different issues saved coming in Punjab for a while, sadly even nowadays the ones issues stay the similar. No growth has been made in Punjab beneath the former executive. The prevailing Leader Minister of Congress in Punjab is deeply engrossed in corruption. Unlawful mining of sand is occurring in his personal meeting. That is proving that he has shut members of the family with the sand mafia of the state. Polling in Punjab is to be hung on February 20 whilst the counting of votes will happen on March 10. There are overall 117 meeting seats in Punjab.

The BJP is contesting the elections within the state in alliance with former Leader Minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and previous Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (United). Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Celebration, which secured the placement of the principle opposition birthday celebration within the remaining meeting elections (AAP) Looking to get energy too. Just lately, he has declared Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as the executive ministerial face.

After breaking the alliance with BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) shaped Bahujan Samaj Celebration. (E.G) aligned with. At the factor of 3 agricultural rules of the Middle SAD has Had avoided BJP. At the foundation of the consensus reached on this alliance in June 2021, SAD is contesting on 97 seats and BSP on 20 seats. SAD and AAP have introduced the names in their applicants for lots of the seats for the elections. The SAD has declared the names of applicants for over 90 meeting seats, whilst the AAP has declared the names of 112 applicants. On the identical time, Congress has launched its first checklist of 86 applicants in Punjab. The birthday celebration has fielded a number of senior leaders together with Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, birthday celebration’s state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Deputy Leader Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni.

