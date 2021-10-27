Punjab polls 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh broadcasts new birthday celebration, says will box candidate in opposition to Sidhu

Punjab polls 2022: Former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday introduced that he’s forming his personal political birthday celebration. The previous Leader Minister mentioned, he’ll quickly announce the identify and image of the birthday celebration as soon as the approval is won from the Election Fee. Addressing a press convention in Chandigarh, he mentioned, “The birthday celebration might be shaped after you have approval from the Election Fee and my legal professionals are running on it.”Additionally Learn – Keen to cooperate with Indian companies in investigation of allegations of hyperlinks with ISI: Arusa Alam

Captain Amarinder Singh additionally counted the achievements of four.5 years of his govt in Punjab and shared it with everybody within the press convention. Captain Amarinder Singh mentioned, when the time comes, we will be able to contest the entire 117 meeting seats. Then whether or not they're underneath alliance with any birthday celebration or need to box their applicants in the entire seats.

Speaking about Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu in his press convention, Captain Amarind Singh mentioned, "Anywhere he contests from, we will be able to box our candidate in opposition to him." Considerably, Sidhu has tweeted concentrated on Captain Amarinder Singh. To this the previous leader minister mentioned, 'He does not know the rest, he talks so much, he does not have a mind. I by no means spoke to Amit Shah and Dhindsa on this regard, however I will be able to. I need to combat firmly in opposition to Congress, Siromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Celebration. I will be able to communicate to them and shape a united entrance to defeat those events.

Previous, in a chain of tweets, former Leader Minister’s media consultant Raveen Thukral introduced that Captain Amarinder Singh would announce his birthday celebration lately.

In Raveen Thukral’s tweet, it used to be additionally claimed that if the problem of farmers’ motion is resolved and it stays in prefer of farmers, then this new birthday celebration of Captain Amarinder Singh too can forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP). Is. (Enter – ANI)