Punjab Polls 2022: Farmer chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni shaped a political birthday party, introduced to contest the Punjab Meeting elections

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Farmer chief Gurnam Singh Chadhuni (Gurnam Singh Chaduni) On Saturday, he shaped his political birthday party 'Syukt Sangharsh Birthday party'. Along side this, the farmer chief additionally introduced to contest elections within the Punjab Meeting to be held subsequent yr. On the similar time, he advocated the cultivation of opium within the state. Chadhuni United Kisan Morcha (SKM) is a member of which is a corporation of 40 farmer unions. The SKM led a year-long farmers' agitation towards the Centre's 3 agricultural regulations. Later those regulations have been repealed. Whilst addressing the media, Chadhuni mentioned, 'We're forming a joint fight birthday party.' He mentioned the birthday party would contest the Punjab Meeting elections to be held early subsequent yr. "Our intention can be to carry purity and just right other people in politics," he mentioned. He's additionally the President of Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Criticizing the political leaders, he mentioned that they make insurance policies in desire of the capitalists whilst ignoring the pursuits of the deficient. Responding to a query, Chadhuni mentioned that he would no longer contest the impending Punjab Meeting elections. On every other query, he mentioned that his birthday party would attempt to contest the entire 117 meeting seats within the state. At the query of forging an alliance with any birthday party, he mentioned {that a} determination has no longer been taken on this regard but.

He wired on bringing adjustments within the agriculture sector within the state in order that employment alternatives may also be created and flora in addition to different vegetation will have to be planted, which is in call for within the world marketplace. He additionally advocated for beginning opium cultivation in Punjab. "Punjab could make a large number of growth if opium cultivation is authorized," he mentioned.

Supporters of ‘Challenge Punjab’ had been asking farmers’ organizations of Chadhuni state to contest the impending elections. He mentioned that politics is liable for ‘capitalists taking up the rustic’ and it’s making it tricky for a person to satisfy his fundamental wishes. He mentioned there’s a wish to result in alternate and weed out those that are ‘robbing’ the rustic. He mentioned that the Samyukta Sangharsh Birthday party can be secular and it is going to paintings for the welfare of all sections of the society. He mentioned that the trade of agriculture sector will have to be within the arms of farmers from sowing seeds to handing over the goods to the arms of the shoppers.

