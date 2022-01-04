Punjab Polls 2022: MP Bhagwant Mann could also be AAP’s leader ministerial candidate in Punjab elections

Punjab Polls 2022: Arrangements are in complete swing for the following 12 months’s meeting elections in Punjab. The ruling Congress is making an attempt to win the election as soon as once more, whilst the opposition events also are seeking to depart no stone unturned within the arrangements. The spherical of accusations and counter-allegations continues. Amidst all this there’s a document that Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration (AAP) Birthday celebration MP Bhagwant Mann in Punjab elections (Bhagwant Mann) Will make him the face of the put up of Leader Minister. NDTV quoted resources as announcing that the celebration has made up its thoughts to contest the Punjab Meeting elections at the face of Bhagwant Mann. On the other hand, the celebration is looking forward to the precise time to formally announce this determination.Additionally Learn – Punjab: Congress guarantees – process playing cards to girls, 2 thousand to housewives each month and 20, 000 rupees to twelfth cross ladies

know that god (Bhagwant Mann) He's additionally the top of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration's Punjab unit. Together with this, he's the most well liked face of the celebration in Punjab. He's an MP for the second one consecutive time from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab. The particular factor is that within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration in the entire nation (AAP) Used to be ready to win just one Lok Sabha seat and that used to be the Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur.

Alternatively, Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration (AAP) introduced its 5 extra applicants for the Punjab Meeting elections. This seventh record of applicants has been launched by means of the celebration. In line with this, Lali Majithia has been given price ticket from Majitha meeting seat. Majithia had joined AAP on January 1 after leaving the Congress celebration. At the present, Akali chief Bikram Singh Majithia is the MLA from Majitha seat.

The celebration stated that Ajay Gupta has been fielded from Amritsar Central seat, Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt and Baljit Kaur from Malout seat. Out of 117 meeting seats in Punjab, AAP has up to now declared its applicants on 101.