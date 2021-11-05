Punjab Polls 2022: Navjot Sidhu took the oath, withdrew his resignation – claimed to have gained such a lot of seats within the elections

Punjab Meeting Polls 2022: Prior to the meeting elections to be held in Punjab subsequent yr, a reduction information has pop out for the Congress. Former State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) has withdrawn his resignation. Even if this announcement is simplest formal, as a result of after assembly Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, he mentioned retreating his resignation.Additionally Learn – UP: Unfastened ration scheme will prolong until Holi, wheat, pulses, salt, oil shall be to be had, CM introduced from Ayodhya

All over the clicking convention in Chandigarh on Friday, Sidhu mentioned that when the appointment of the brand new Lawyer Common, he's going to as soon as once more take over because the Punjab Congress Leader. Sidhu additionally mentioned that he had resigned maintaining in thoughts the hobby of each and every Punjabi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu mentioned, Congress President, this soldier of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka ji has withdrawn his resignation. The day the brand new Recommend Common shall be shaped and the brand new panel will come, I will be able to pass to place of business on that day and take rate.

Navjot Singh Sidhu mentioned, Congress President, this soldier of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka ji has withdrawn his resignation. The day the brand new Recommend Common shall be shaped and the brand new panel will come, I will be able to pass to the place of business on that day and take rate.

There is not anything non-public. I talk to him for the state. I talk to him for all of the excellent that may be carried out for the state. I don’t have any variations with Charanjit Channi, by no means. No matter I do is for Punjab. I stand for Punjab. Punjab is my soul. That is the function: Navjot Singh Sidhu %.twitter.com/LUbPyKocG8 – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Sidhu mentioned that I’ve been assembly him (CM Charanjit Singh Channi) for a very long time. I’m speaking to him since closing 1 month. The primary assembly used to be at Punjab Bhawan, at the moment the controversy used to be that the panel (at the DGP) would come and issues could be made up our minds in every week. There’s a govt of 90 days, it’s been 50 days.

He mentioned that there’s not anything non-public. I communicate to him for Punjab. No matter excellent will also be carried out for the state, I communicate to him. I don’t have any variations with Charanjit Channi, by no means. No matter I do, I do for Punjab. I stand for Punjab. Punjab is my soul. That is the function.

All over the closing 4.5 yrs, I have raised many problems akin to liquor, buses, and so on. CM had centralized energy however did not take any motion. I wouldn’t have any greed for a publish however I simplest combat for Punjab’s other folks’s rights. I will make Congress win 80-100 seats in 2022 polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu %.twitter.com/oqlopJ54Ro – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Sidhu mentioned that throughout the closing 4.5 years, I’ve raised many problems like liquor, buses and so on. The CM had centralized energy, however no person took any motion. I’m really not grasping for any place, however I combat just for the rights of the folk of Punjab. I will be able to give 80-100 seats to the Congress within the 2022 elections.

(Enter: ANI)