Punjab Polls 2022: Sonia Gandhi holds assembly with Congress MPs of Punjab, Meeting elections are to be held within the state

Punjab Polls 2022: Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) On Thursday, he held a gathering with celebration MPs from Punjab and mentioned the present political scenario within the state. Meeting elections are proposed in Punjab early subsequent 12 months. Information about the discussions held within the assembly may just now not be discovered. Alternatively, this assembly used to be referred to as on an afternoon when one individual died in an explosion within the district court docket premises of Ludhiana. The assembly assumes importance within the wake of the hot alleged sabotage makes an attempt on the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Gurdwara in Kapurthala and the following lynching of 2 accused in Punjab.

Assets stated that former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh's spouse and Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur didn't attend the assembly. Sonia Gandhi is assumed to have requested the MPs for his or her perspectives in regards to the celebration's potentialities within the 2022 Punjab Meeting elections. The assembly came about on the place of abode of the Congress President at 10, Janpath.

(enter language) Additionally Learn – Panchayat Election: Panchayat elections might not be held in MP with out OBC reservation, solution handed in meeting