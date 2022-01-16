Punjab Polls: After CM Channi, BJP additionally demanded the Election Fee to put off the Punjab elections on 14th, know the rationale

Punjab Meeting Polls 2022: Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh Channi) After Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) Additionally by way of the Election Fee (Election Fee Of India) Demanded to put off the elections in Punjab to be hung on February 14. BJP state basic secretary Subhash Sharma mentioned in a letter to the Election Fee that elections are to be held in Punjab on February 14, whilst February 16 is Ravidas Jayanti. Subhash Sharma mentioned that most people of the state can be in Varanasi throughout this era. Previous, Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had suggested the Election Fee to put off the state meeting elections to be hung on February 14 for six days in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Polling for 117 meeting seats in Punjab can be hung on February 14 and the counting of votes will happen on March 10.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s brother’s sharp angle on no longer getting price ticket, introduced to contest as an impartial

Punjab BJP writes to Leader Election Commissioner soliciting for him “to put off Feb 14 State Meeting polls as many of us from SC group from the State would discuss with Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas delivery anniversary on Feb 16 %.twitter.com/OvLrSYiVns – ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

In a letter to Leader Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Channi has mentioned that it’s been delivered to his understand by way of some representatives of the Scheduled Caste group, who represent about 32 consistent with cent of the state’s inhabitants, that Guru Ravidas Jayanti is falling on February 16. . Channi wrote, ‘In this instance, numerous scheduled caste devotees (about 20 lakh) from the state are more likely to cross to Banaras in Uttar Pradesh between February 10 and 16.’ “In this sort of scenario, many of us of this group will be unable to vote for the state meeting even if it’s their constitutional proper,” he mentioned in a letter dated January 13. Additionally Learn – First listing of AIMIM applicants launched, Owaisi fielded his applicants within the electoral area of Uttar Pradesh

“They have got asked that the date of polling could also be prolonged in this sort of method that they may be able to cross to Banaras from February 10 to February 16 and take part within the meeting elections as smartly,” he mentioned. Channi mentioned, “It will be suitable that the polling for the 2022 Punjab Meeting elections be postponed for a minimum of six days in order that round 20 lakh folks can workout their franchise within the state meeting elections.” Previous, Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration (BSP) Punjab leader Jasvir Singh Garhi had demanded from the fee to increase the date of polling from February 14 to February 20.

