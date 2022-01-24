Punjab Polls: Seat sharing in BJP alliance in Punjab- BJP will contest on 65 seats, 37 seats for Amarinder Singh’s birthday celebration

Punjab Polls 2022: Bharatiya Janata Celebration forward of the meeting elections in Punjab (BJP) And there’s a department of seats amongst its alliance companions. Within the elections to be held for a complete of 117 meeting seats in Punjab, BJP 65, former CM Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) of Punjab Lok Congress (Punjab Lok Congress) The Shiromani Akali Dal (United) led by way of Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will contest on 37 seats and 15 seats. BJP President JP Nadda introduced this in a press convention held on the birthday celebration headquarters. BJP has solid an alliance with Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (United) within the meeting elections. Polling for the 117 meeting seats of Punjab is to be hung on February 20.Additionally Learn – UP Elections 2022: Yogesh Raj, accused of Bulandshahr violence, will contest the meeting elections, full of Syana seat

#PunjabPolls | BJP will contest election on 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress leader on 37 seats & SAD-Sanyukt Leader will contest election on 15 seats: BJP president JP Nadda %.twitter.com/yRoGGIMyqZ – ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Earlier than the elections, liquor and money price 32 lakhs recovered from two puts in UP

JP Nadda (JP Nadda) Stated, ‘There was an NDA (Nationwide Democratic Alliance) alliance in Punjab. Beneath this, BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (United) are contesting the Punjab Meeting elections in combination. BJP will contest on 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress on 37 seats and SAD (mixed) on 15 seats. Additionally Learn – Shivpal Singh Yadav: Via taking rate of Netaji’s safety, he has ready political floor for himself

Delhi | BJP President JP Nadda and Union House Minister Amit Shah lately met NDA allies of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh and Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa %.twitter.com/Ofo6lqlDxP – ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

The BJP on Friday launched the primary checklist of 34 applicants for the Punjab Meeting elections. On this checklist of the birthday celebration, 12 leaders of farmer households, 13 Sikhs and 8 Dalits got tickets. Amarinder Singh has additionally launched the primary checklist of twenty-two applicants on Sunday, by which former Indian hockey staff captain Ajitpal Singh has been nominated from Nakodar. Amarinder himself will contest from Patiala town seat.

