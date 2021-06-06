Punjab: Professional-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on thirty seventh anniversary of Operation Bluestar

Amritsar (Punjab): At the thirty seventh anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’, supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) raised pro-Khalistan slogans on the Golden Temple on Sunday. All the way through this, numerous youths have been retaining posters and banners of “Khalistan Zindabad”. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh wired on keeping up harmony within the Sikh neighborhood and termed the incident as “the Holocaust of 1984”. Additionally Learn – ‘Kangana Ranaut was once shocked to look the wonderful thing about the Golden Temple, said- I’m silent

‘Operation Bluestar’ was once an army operation carried out in 1984 to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple. Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was once arrested by way of the Delhi Police and later launched on bail in reference to the January 26 violence right through the farmers’ tractor march, was once additionally on the Golden Temple together with former MP Simranjit Singh Mann. Additionally Learn – Doorways of ‘Golden Temple’ opened for devotees, however with strict laws

Supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) group, led by way of Mann, raised slogans on the Akal Takht. All the way through this match, elaborate safety preparations have been made as a precautionary measure. Giving his conventional message from the platform of Akal Takht, the Jathedar acknowledged that the Sikh neighborhood will at all times take into account the injuries of ‘Operation Bluestar’. Additionally Learn – June 5: ‘Operation Blue Celebrity’ was once carried out in opposition to terrorism, know the significance of as of late’s day

The Jathedar acknowledged, “The motion of the military was once like a battle between two nations. It was once like attacking one nation to every other.” The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), the perfect spiritual group of the Sikhs, displayed the holy type of the Guru Granth Sahib, which was once shot in 1984.