Punjab: Relief amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on the death of journalist from Kovid-19, CM announced

Chandigarh: Amid rising cases of Kovid-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that if a recognized journalist dies due to a coronavirus epidemic, then his family gets Rs 10 lakh as relief. Will go.
This decision was taken after a journalist succumbed to the virus in Patiala.
Making the announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, "Journalists have played an even more important role in this Corona period by giving timely news to everyone. We have decided to give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family of any deceased journalist who died due to Covid19. We thank all journalists for their courage and hard work."
– Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 25, 2020
