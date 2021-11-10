Punjab: SAD chief’s convoy and gunman attacked by way of farmers, either side accuse every different

Punjab, SAD chief Vardev Singh Noni Mann claims assault on his convoy all the way through a programme in Firozpur : The case of assault by way of some farmers at the convoy and gunman of Shiromani Akali Dal chief (SAD chief) Vardev Singh Noni Mann’s convoy and gunman in Firozpur, Punjab nowadays Got here out on Wednesday.Additionally Learn – Farmers protesting in opposition to agricultural regulations will accentuate their agitation, Parliament march introduced on November 29

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Vardev Singh Noni Mann has claimed an assault on his convoy all the way through an tournament in Ferozepur. He stated, once we have been coming back from a program, a farm union chief Harnek Singh in conjunction with his employee attacked our convoy. Additionally they attacked my gunner. Additionally Learn – Punjab CM Charanjit Channi accepts Navjot Sidhu’s call for, accepts resignation of AG APS Deol

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Vardev Singh Noni Mann advised us that his convoy used to be attacked by way of some farmers and his automotive used to be additionally broken. We’re investigating the entire topic. There are allegations from either side: Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Firozpur percent.twitter.com/UWuIOVRxcL – ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Additionally Learn – Why Satyapal Malik is regularly doing Khilafat from the Heart, is there any goal to go back to Jatland?

Pictures of vandalism within the automotive of Shiromani Akali Dal chief’s convoy have come to the fore.

In regards to the incident, Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans stated, “Shiromani Akali Dal chief Vardev Singh Noni Mann advised us that his convoy used to be attacked by way of some farmers and his automotive used to be additionally broken. We’re probing all of the topic. There were allegations from either side.

Allow us to let you know that the farmers opposing the rural regulations were concentrated on Shiromani Akali Dal leaders within the state prior to now and plenty of occasions the employees of each the perimeters have additionally are available entrance of one another.