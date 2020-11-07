Punjab Train Service: When will the train service start in Punjab? The Chairman of the Railway Board said this …

Punjab Train Service: For the restoration of train service in Punjab, the Railway Board needs a 100 percent security guarantee from the state government. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that the Punjab government has failed to evacuate the railway tracks at all places in the state. It is still left to evacuate in 22 places. He said that for the restoration of train services in the state, 100 percent security clearance is needed from the state government. VK Yadav said that partial restoration of train services is ‘not possible’ and all obstructions from (rail tracks) must be removed. A day before this, Yadav had said that the state government had assured to clear all the railway tracks by Friday morning. Also Read – Train Ticket Booking New Rules: There is a plan to go home on Diwali-Chhath Puja, so know this ‘new rule’ of reservation, otherwise …

Farmers' organizations started demonstrations on railway tracks and station premises against the recently passed agricultural laws and due to this, rail services in the state have been suspended since September 24. The Chairman of the Railway Board said that the Railways will not run select trains but will restore all services. He said, 'There is still a situation of obstruction at 22 places in the state. There was a meeting between the Railway Protection Force and the State Police in Chandigarh yesterday and we have made them aware that they should give us security clearance for all the trains so that we can start their operations at once.'

Yadav said, ‘We will not start select train services, be it freight trains or passenger trains. We have told them that we need 100 per cent security clearance for the trains to operate. “Sources said that during the meeting with the state government officials, there was an indication that the state government wanted to resume the operations of the goods trains. But not passenger trains.

He said that a proposal was also received from the state government to transport a few selected items for a few days, which the railways refused. Sources said that the railways have told the state government that their proposal is not viable. Yadav said in a press conference on Friday, "Passenger trains are booked and it is sad that we are canceling trains every day during festival time". He said, "I have full faith in the state government that there will be a blockade in some time." Will be removed and we will not have to cancel the trains scheduled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Director General of Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar said that in some places where protesters have been removed from the tracks, they have regrouped. He said that the concern is that they do not block the rail tracks again.

