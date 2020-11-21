Punjab Train Updates: Train services will be resumed in Punjab from this day, Farmers Unions said – If talks are not held within 15 days ….

Punjab Train Service News Update: Train services will be restored in Punjab from Monday. News agency ANI has given this information by quoting information and public relations department of Punjab. On behalf of the Information and Public Relations Department, it has been said that the farmer unions have announced to allow all trains to run for 15 days. Also, it has been said by the farmer unions that the central government should talk to us within 15 days. If this does not happen then the movement will continue. Also Read – Punjab Train Service: When will the train service start in Punjab? The Chairman of the Railway Board said this …

Farmer unions have announced allowing resumption of all trains from the day after tomorrow for 15 days during which Central Govt should open talks. If talks don’t happen in 15 days, then agitation will resume: Information & Public Relations Department, Punjab – ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

After talking to the farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed happiness over the decision of the Kisan Union.

Happy to share that starting 23rd Nov night, Kisan Unions have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. I welcome this step since it’ll restore normalcy to our economy. I urge Central Govt to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith: Punjab CM after meeting Kisan Unions. https://t.co/fxDhMrloyC pic.twitter.com/5Kkm4yzMUn – ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

He said that I am happy to share that from the night of 23 November, the farmers union has decided to end the rail barriers for 15 days. I welcome this step, as it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge the Central Government to resume rail services to Punjab.

Let us know that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh invited the farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws of the central government to talk today. Bharat Kisan Union (Dakonda) state general secretary Jagmohan Singh said on Friday, “The chief minister has invited farmers’ organizations for a meeting in Chandigarh. In this regard, we have convened a meeting at Kisan Bhavan here on Saturday and whatever will be the consensus regarding the invitation of the Chief Minister in that meeting, we will work accordingly. ‘

The farmers are not allowing the passenger trains to pass in the state, in such a situation, the Chief Minister on Thursday appealed to the Central Government not to link the movement of passenger trains with the showing of generosity and restoration of goods services.

2220 crore loss to Railways

The Railways on Friday said that it has incurred a loss of Rs 2,220 crore including Rs 67 crore in passenger revenue due to the ongoing protests by farmers against the agricultural reform laws of the Center. He said that the operation of 3,850 freight trains has been affected due to the protests that started on September 24. So far 2,352 passenger trains have been canceled or their route changed.

Railways said, “The revenue loss due to cancellation of passenger trains is Rs 67 crore. The total loss of earning at the IR level is Rs 2,220 crore. He said that about 230 filled cans (rakes) for Punjab are currently standing outside the state. These include 78 cans of coal, 34 of fertilizers, 8 containers of cement and petroleum, oil and 102 containers carrying steel and other items. Railways said that about 33 rakes are stranded in Punjab itself.

