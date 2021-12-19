Punjab: Trial of sacrilege in Golden Temple, case registered towards the accused killed

Amritsar: Punjab Police is figuring out the person on the Golden Temple who attempted to dedicate sacrilege by means of getting into the sanctum sanctorum, and then he used to be crushed to demise. Police stated that the accused used to be within the premises for a couple of hours ahead of committing the incident. On this regard, Punjab Deputy Leader Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a gathering with District Deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Inspector Basic of Police (Border Vary), Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and different officers in Amritsar. Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill stated on Sunday that an FIR has been registered towards the unidentified particular person on Saturday night time underneath Segment-295A (inflicting hatred of spiritual teams), Segment-307 (try to homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.Additionally Learn – Golden Temple Information: Adolescence lynched after tried sabotage in Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Police stated images of the entire cameras put in within the Golden Temple had been acquired and they're being probed to assemble details about the accused. Gill stated that the image presentations that the accused got here to the Golden Temple at 11 am on Saturday and slept in entrance of the Akal Takht for a couple of hours. He informed that the incident took place at 6 pm and he spent a number of hours within the Golden Temple ahead of committing the crime.

Considerably, on Saturday, the accused crossed the railing within the Golden Temple and reached the holy position and collected the sword saved there and reached the Granthi, the place he used to be reciting the Guru Granth Sahib. The duty power individuals of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), who swung into motion because of this incident, stuck him. When he used to be being taken to the SPGC place of job, the enraged 'Sangat' thrashed him badly, resulting in his demise. Randhawa stated that he has already spoken to the SGPC president and Akal Takht Jathedar after the incident. He stated that the accused has no longer been recognized but. The Deputy Leader Minister stated, "Cell phone, handbag, id card or Aadhar card has no longer been discovered from the accused. It's realized that he entered the Golden Temple at 11 am and remained within the premises for hours ahead of committing the incident.