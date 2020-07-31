Punjab Unlock 3 Guidelines: Government issued guidelines for Unlock 3, big decision on night curfew and gym-yoga institute

Punjab Unlock 3 Guidelines: The Punjab government has released the guidelines for Unlock 3 in the state. After a long lockdown, the process of opening the entire country is being expedited. Now the countries are in the phase of unlock 3. Coronas cases have increased rapidly in the country since Unlock 1.0, so all state governments are also taking considerable precautions during unlock. The Punjab government has provided considerable relief outside the prohibited areas in Unlock 3. Also Read – 21 people died due to drinking poisonous liquor in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry

The Punjab government on Friday released the guidelines for Unlock-3 and has also given directions to the officials. Night curfew will remain in the state during unlock. The curfew will be from 11 am to 5 pm. The government has taken a major decision in this new guidelines. The government has given permission to open Yoga and Gym Institute from August 5.