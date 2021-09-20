Punjab’s new CM Charanjit Singh Channi wept after you have emotional within the first press convention, what did he say – WATCH VIDEO

Punjab Information: After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the put up of CM in Punjab, the political stir in Punjab has come to a standstill when Charanjit Singh Channi was once sworn in because the CM of Punjab lately. On the other hand, Captain Amarinder didn’t attend his swearing-in. On the identical time, everybody together with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat, Navjot Singh Sidhu have congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi, who was once sworn in as the brand new CM.Additionally Learn – Mumbai: Prime Court docket offers aid to Rahul Gandhi, 7 years in the past gave a observation in regards to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and RSS

PM Modi has additionally congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on turning into the CM of Punjab and stated that the brand new CM of Punjab will stroll step-by-step with the central govt. Additionally Learn – Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi in motion once CM turns into CM, calls for Heart to withdraw all 3 agricultural regulations

Channi wept in her first actual press convention after turning into CM Additionally Learn – CM Channi in motion after coronation: Farmers’ invoice will likely be waived, Captain’s particular other folks got rid of

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi were given emotional whilst addressing his first press convention in Chandigarh, in this instance he may just now not hang again his tears and stated with a complete throat that “Congress has made a not unusual guy the Leader Minister. A person has been made CM who by no means had a roof over his head, the place has the birthday celebration taken us lately.

#WATCH Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will get emotional whilst addressing his first press convention in Chandigarh says “Congress has made a not unusual guy the manager minister.” %.twitter.com/4QNV990OR7 – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi talked concerning the farmers within the press convention and stated that “Punjab govt is status with the farmers. We enchantment to the Heart to withdraw 3 agricultural regulations. We will be able to waive water and electrical energy expenses of farmers. He stated that Amarinder Singh, who was once the Leader Minister of Punjab, did a perfect activity for the folk of Punjab. Now we can take their paintings ahead. He stated that the birthday celebration is perfect, now not the CM or the cupboard. The federal government will paintings in keeping with the ideology of the birthday celebration.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and birthday celebration’s state in-charge Harish Rawat lately met the brand new CMs Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, who took oath lately.