Punk Musician Viv Albertine’s Memoirs Set For TV Adaptation

Famend punk musician Viv Albertine’s memoirs will likely be tailored as a TV collection by Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley’s Quantity 9 Movies (“Carol”) and Rachael Horovitz’s (“Patrick Melrose”) West Fourth Movies.

Albertine has written two memoirs detailing her upbringing within the ‘70s and rise in punk music as guitarist for all-girl band The Slits (1977-1982) on the peak of the punk rock music scene. The primary, “Garments, Garments, Garments. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys,” was printed in 2014, and the second, “To Throw Away Unopened,” was printed in 2018.

Albertine mentioned: “I’m so joyful that Rachael, Elizabeth and Stephen are bringing my books to the display. Proper from the beginning they have been delicate to the extraordinarily private nature of the work and I knew the books have been within the fingers of producers with integrity. Their imaginative and prescient is completely in tune with the work, they perceive the topic and the instances, I can’t watch for the undertaking to get began and to see all of the characters in my story come to life.”

Producers Karlsen, Woolley and Horovitz mentioned: “What an thrilling and exhilarating prospect to re-explore a time when music, style, political ideologies and sexuality have been turned on their heads. So fantastically evoked alongside private insights and frank reflections of a unprecedented girl’s life in Albertine’s two unimaginable memoirs.”

“Nothing that has occurred earlier than or since can match the explosion that was 70s London Punk, and Viv Albertine helped pack the dynamite, place the detonator and lightweight the fuse,” the producers added. “The Slits cast the soundtrack to a gender-bending, iconic cultural revolution and guitarist Viv Albertine was proper within the thick of it. She helped create an uninhibited new angle, a novel musical language and a DIY aesthetic that invaded and ingrained itself into the mainstream.”

Albertine has additionally written and directed the brief “Coping With Cupid,” acted in Joanna Hogg’s “Exhibition,” and contributed to the soundtrack of Hogg’s “Archipelago.”