Punkrobot’s ‘Nahuel and the Magic Ebook’ Acquired by Latido

German Acuña’s “Nahuel and the Magic Ebook” has been acquired for worldwide distribution by Madrid-based gross sales firm Latido Movies.

The one Latin American function chosen for principal competitors at June’s Annecy Animation Intl. Competition, the place it world premiered to upbeat reactions, “Nahuel and the Magic Ebook” shall be launched to potential consumers at subsequent week’s on-line American Movie Market. The AFM screening marks the animated film’s market bow.

Toon function is govt produced by Chile’s Punkrobot, which received a 2016 finest animated quick Academy Award for “Bear Story.”

Fruit of Chile’s construct as certainly one of Latin America’s premier animation powers, Acuña’s first function is a family-friendly 2D animated film lead produced by Chile Carburadores, based by Acuña and producer Sebastian Ruz in 2007, and co-produced by Brazil’s Levante Movies.

Written by Juan Pablo Sepúlveda and Acuña, “Nahuel” is ready in a world filled with magic and historical mysticism, drawing on the myths of the southern Chilean island of Chiloé, whereas telling the story of a Nahuel, 12, who has a deep worry of the sea. When his father is captured by a malignant sorcerer, he units out to rescue him, conquering his fears alongside the method.

Acuña has commented that the movie’s central themes are “overcoming fears” and the father-son relationship. “Nahuel’s worry drives the plot however the household story is absolutely at the movie’s coronary heart,” Acuña instructed Selection.

“Nahuel and the Magic Ebook”

Courtesy of Latido Movies

“The premise was that affective, emotional bonds are our greatest energy when confronting our deepest fears.”

In “Nahuel,” Acuña added, the secret’s the protagonist’s chilly, distant relation along with his father. “So each components are inevitably linked of their decision, which I believe is what’s heart-warming about the movie.”

Household animation motion pictures are displaying a sure resilience at the field workplace throughout COVID-19. Animation can also be extremely enticing to streaming platforms given its anti-churn impact: Mother and father typically show reluctant to alter OTT companies and deprive their youngsters of their favourite animated reveals.

“The true purpose why we fell in love with ‘Nahuel,’ nevertheless, is as a result of it’s an especially well-crafted animated function which is extremely artistic, touching, with surprises at each flip and tells a fantastic story that’s open to all audiences in the world, and is made by an especially proficient workforce,” stated Antonio Saura, Latido Movies CEO.

Household animation additionally permits Latin American filmmakers to honor the area’s nice custom of constructing movies of substance, whereas reaching out to broad audiences, Saura noticed.

“In distinction to many different components of the world, Latin American animation constantly addresses essential points, with out that affecting the accessibility or commerciality of the story.”

