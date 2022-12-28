Punta del Este: how much does it cost to receive the New Year in a restaurant

Punta del Este: how much does it cost to spend December 31 in a restaurant

1) Don Ignacio: The restaurant located in José Ignacio offers a menu for $170 made up of appetizers of your choice, such as chicken pâté, Serrano ham and arugula tostón, or a shot of white fish and passion fruit ceviche. As a main course, you can choose between green sorrentinos with ricotta and caramelized onion, mascarpone with herbs and nuts; Rib eye, glace de viande, potato terrine and bacon or grilled black sea bass with chutney and Persian rice.

For dessert time, suspiro limeño or pineapple cannelloni stuffed with mascarpone, orange and rosemary. Includes mineral water, wine, sparkling wine for the toast, coffee, preserves and open bar with drinks of your choice. It is located on José Ignacio street, almost Soria, José Ignacio. For inquiries and reservations +598 91 780 141

Don Ignacio offers a menu for $170

2) Fabric Nikkei: It offers a menu for 300 dollars in which you can choose between four entries: Nikkei spoons, seafood on fire, Nikkei tiradito and ceviche. As a main course, Omakase sushi or miso salmon. For the sweet hour, they propose a dessert tasting, as well as an open bar until 0.30. It is located in the Casa Mar Parador, Route 10 Stop 48, La Barra. Queries and reservations +598 91 662 693

Fabric Nikkei’s proposal facing the sea

3) Enjoy Enjoy Punta del Este: the five-star hotel offers three proposals. In the St. Tropez and Ovo Beach restaurants there will be a set menu for $460 (as of December 29, its price will be $480). At Las Brisas, the buffet menu costs $320 and, as of December 29, $380. In addition, the traditional party under the stars will take place, exclusively for its regular customers. Enjoy’s gastronomic proposal is very varied and tempting.

To start, a Spanish tasting with Iberian acorn-fed ham, Manchego cheese, Spanish tortilla, Gordal Sevillana olives, piquillo pepper sponges, boudin noir pinxtos with caramelized onion and Roquefort with coral tuil of La Mancha saffron and black garlic ali oli .

For the main course, the options are: grilled Maine lobster in herb butter with fresh pineapple, mango, papaya, red onion, physalis, ginger and cilantro sauce over Venere tandoori rice, broad beans, sundried tomatoes, verdeo, green leaves and corn powder; low-temperature roast blanket with citrus-smoked Maldon salt with delicate grilled vegetable salad, mascarpone quenelle and old-fashioned mustard with fresh herb sauce, quince chutney gel and pomegranate with porcini mushroom soil.

For dessert: panier with almond biscuit from California, vanilla mousse from Tahiti, berry gelee on cocoa earth with spices from India. The hotel is at Parada 4 of Playa Mansa. For inquiries and reservations +598 4247 2197 extension 2301

The options offered by Enjoy Punta del Este

4) Hotel Serena: tempts with a menu for 270 dollars that proposes a variety of individual entries; salad stations, shawarma, artisan pastas; ice creams and desserts. Drinks such as champagne, water, soft drinks and Chivas 12 years are included. For one hundred dollars more, the diner accesses the open bar option. There will be a bartender show and dance with fireworks. The hotel is located on Rambla Williman, Stop 24 of Playa Mansa. For inquiries and reservations +5984 223 3441

The Hotel Serena proposal

5) The Grand Hotel: The Grand New Year’s Eve Party it costs $465 per person and includes a chef-designed menu with live sushi, seafood on ice, smoked salmon trio, gravlax, ceviche; suckling pig, turkey, prosciutto di Parma boards, mortadella with pistachio, bondiola and cheese boards. A salad bar where diners can taste asparagus with caprese salad, guacamole with tortilla chips, Waldorf salad with Siri crab, endive salad, pears and hazelnuts and blue cheese, seafood salad or avocado salad with edamame, mango and avocado vinaigrette. passion fruit.

There will be live stations with old-fashioned mustard rib eye, salted salmon, truffle and shellfish flavored mushroom risotto and herb-roasted leg of lamb. The dessert proposal includes tiramisu, cheesecake with red fruits, lime, choco and raspberry cake, and 70% chocolate mille-feuille.

Open wine, sparkling and champagne bar, cocktail and whiskey bar. A show and a DJ will welcome the New Year. Children up to 12 years old pay $230 and children under 5 years of age go free of charge. The hotel is located on Rambla Lorenzo Batlle Pacheco and Avenida del Mar. Consultations and reservations +598 093 734 752

The proposal of The.Grand Hotel

6) Guappa: for 350 dollars you can choose between three entrees such as asparagus bavaroise with quail egg, prawn ceviche in a potato basket or pear in vinegar with roquefort and raw ham. The main course will be tenderloin with green pepper sauce and potato millefeuille with fennel and pears.

For dessert: exotic pistachio cake with passion fruit and coconut. The drinks included will be wine, whiskey, beer, champagne, mineral water and soft drinks. Includes access to the party on the Rambla with DJ, cotillion and Fireworks show. The restaurant is on Rambla General Artigas between 27 and 28 streets. For inquiries and reservations +598 4244 0951

Guappa’s proposal, facing the sea (Tripadvisor)

7) the palenque: the traditional Esteña grill offers a proposal for one hundred dollars that includes a cheese board with pork paté and a variety of breads and nuts; sea ​​table, Spanish omelette, tostón or raw ham canapé. For the main course, the options are seafood paella, spinach ravioli stuffed with pumpkin with pomodoro or leek sauce, grilled salmon with baby vegetables and herb sauce, rack of lamb with red wine reduction accompanied by Duchess purée, baby beef or pig.

For dessert time, passion fruit cheesecake or chocolate marquise. Includes cotillion, disco, fireworks, pudding table and sweet bread. The restaurant is located on Avenida Roosevelt corner Salto, Stop 7. For inquiries and reservations +598 4249 4257

The El Palenque grill offers a menu for one hundred dollars (A la carte – gastronomy portal)

