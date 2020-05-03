‘Puntasacra,’ ‘Different One,’ ‘Sapelo’ Triumph – Variety

Francesca Mazzoleni’s “Puntasacra,” Francisco Bermejo’s “The Different One” and Nick Brandestini’s “Sapelo” scooped the highest prizes within the three main sections at Switzerland’s Visions du Réel prize ceremony Sunday evening, held on-line as the entire of the documentary pageant.

Main plaudits within the pageant’s foremost Worldwide Function Movie Competitors additionally went to Markku Lehmuskallio and Johannes Lehmuskallios “Anerca, Breath of Life,” Afsaneh Salari’s “The Silhouettes,” Mo Scarpelli’s “El Father Performs Himself” and José Permar’s “Off the Street.”

The Viewers Award, one of many key prizes for distributors,was nabbed by Chines-German function “Mirror Mirror on the Wall.”

Acquired by Italy’s True Colors for world gross sales, “Puntasacra” gained Visions du Réel’s prime Sesterce d’Or la Mobilière for a doc function that portrays the resilient inhabitants of the final triangle of liveable land on the mouth of the Italy’s Tiber River by way of one all feminine household as they proclaim their rights to stay the place they reside.

“Youngsters and moms within the coronary heart of a no-man’s land, a universe of girls looking for happiness in entrance of a sea on which they rely, resolved to defend their proper to reside on this desolate place they revere,” a jury made up of producer Marco Alessi, programmer Frédéric Boyer and director Ursula Meier commented in a written assertion.

“A folks torn between the need for change and the necessity to calm down, proudly assuming his id. Late romantic combatants forgotten of their outpost,” they added.

Francesca, the matriarch of the household featured in “Puntasacra,” appeared in a videoclip to thank the jury for its prize. “I hope we will quickly rejoice collectively,” she stated, a typical sentiment expressed by prize winners on the on-line ceremony.

Burning Lights, a global competitors devoted to “new vocabularies and expressions,” the class descriptions runs, was gained appropriately sufficient by “The Different One,” the primary function out of the gate from new Chilean manufacturing home Juntos. A portrait revamped 9 years of a weather-beaten man, Oscar, who makes ends meet in a primitive shack by the thundering ocean shore. “The Different One” – which lies like so many different movies in Visions du Reel on the hazy borderlands between fiction and documentary – exhibits Oscar residing beneath the spell of studying “Moby Dick,” and surviving not regardless of however due to his lunacy, as critic Rebecca De Pas factors out. The movie establishes Bermejo as a expertise to trace.

The pageant’s Nationwide Competitors winner, “Sapelo,” activates two boys rising up on the idyllic island of Sapelo with adoptive mom Cornelia, one of many final Geechee African-Individuals whose group struggles to keep up its world as traditions fade quick.

“Anerca, Breath of Life,” Markku and Johannes Lehmuskallio’s imaginative and prescient of the each day life and dance and music of the Arctic Circle’s inhabitants, took the pageant’s efficient second prize, the Nyon Area Jury Prize for many revolutionary function movie.

Off the Street

Courtesy: Guillermo Zouain

The jury described “Anerca” as a “free reflection on colonialism within the magic footsteps of Jean Rouch.”

Two particular mentions within the worldwide competitors – “this system was so good it was onerous to know what it select,” stated Boyer – had been shared by Afsaneh Salari’s “The Silhouettes,” Jap Guarantees’ Docs in Progress award winner ultimately yr’s Karlovy Range, the chronicle of a younger Afghan emigre’s challenged return to his homeland, and “El Father Performs Himself,” Mo Scarpelli’s documentary which follows a father and son as they shoot a movie during which the Father performs himself, in the course of the Amazonian Jungle.

The Signis Interreligious Award went to José Pelmar’s Baja California set, and multi-layered “Off the Street,” the story of three males who see the potential for altering their life tales narratives by way of the Baja 1000 highway race. However possibly, the documentary suggests in its remaining stretches, there’s extra to life than that.

Accepting the award, Permar stated the award celebrates a movie that highlights the seek for a way in life and pleasure at a way of belonging.

“Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” a portrait of Chinese language plastic surgeon Dr Han, a rock star in his homeland, as the wonder enhancement business booms, gained the pageant’s coveted Viewers Award.

Shot in opposition to a surprising background of desolate excessive Swiss Alps, Aldo Gugolz’s redemption-themed “Cows on the Roof,” centering on a cheesemaker scuffling with deep guilt on the dying of an worker as his enterprise faces harder instances, gained the Suissimage Prize within the Nationwide Competitors.

VISIONS DU REEL 2020 FESTIVAL AWARDS

Worldwide Function Movie Competitors

Finest Function Movie

“Puntasacra,” (Francesca Mazzoleni, Italy)

Most Progressive Function Movie

“Anerca, Breath of Life,” (Markku Lehmuskallio, Johannes Lehmuskallio, Finland)

Particular Point out

“The Silhouettes,” (Afsaneh Salari, Iran, Philippines)

“El Father Performs Himself,” (Mo Scarpelli, Venezuela, United Kingdom, Italy, U.S.A.)

Interreligious Award

“Off the Street,” (José Permar, Mexico, U.S.A.)

Burning Lights Worldwide Competitors

Finest Medium Size or Function Movie

“The Different One,” (Francisco Bermejo, Chile)

Jury Prize Société des Hôteliers de la Côte

“Pyrale,” (Roxanne Gaucherand, France)

Particular Point out

“The Disqualified,” (Hamza Ouni, Tunisia, France, Qatar)

Nationwide Competitors

Finest medium size or function movie

“Sapelo,” (Nick Brandestini, Switzerland)

Jury Prize SSA/Suissimage)

“Cows on the Roof,” (Aldo Gugolz, Switzerland)

Particular Point out

“Privé,” (Raphaël Holzer, Switzerland)

Grand Angle Viewers Award

Finest Function Movie

“Mirror Mirror on the Wall” (Sascha Schubert, China, Germany)

Worldwide Medium Size & Brief Movie Competitors

Finest Medium Size Movie

“Jungle,” (Louise Mootz, France)

Jury Prize Clinique de Genolier

“An Atypical Nation,” Tomasz Wolski, Poland)

Particular Point out

“Bother Sleep,” (Alain Kassanda, Nigeria, France)

Finest Brief Movie

“My Personal Landscapes.” (Antoine Chapon, France)

Particular Point out

“Bella,” (Thelyia Petraki, Greece)

Youth Jury Prize Mémoire Vive

“On Maintain,” (Laura Rantanen, Finland)

Opening Scenes

IDFA Expertise Award

“The Golden Buttons,” (Alex Evstigneev, Russia)

Tënk Award

“With out You, With out Me,” (Adèle Shaykhulova, France, Russia)

Meta Cultural Basis Awar

“Mat and Her Mates,” (Pauline Pénichout, France)