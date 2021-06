Punyashlok Ahilyabai (Sony) TV Display Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Punyashlok Ahilyabai (Sony) : TV Display Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is an Indian tv display, in response to valiant stories of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. The display stars Aditi Jaltare and Rajesh Shringarpure within the lead roles. The display is being made beneath the banner of Ninad Vaidya’s manufacturing space Dashami Creations and premiered on Sony Leisure Tv on 4 January 2021.

Identify Punyashlok Ahilyabai Primary Solid Aditi Jaltare

Rajesh Shringarpure Style Ancient Drama Director Jackson Sethi Manufacturer Ninad Vaidya and Nitin Vaidhya Tale Shirish Latkar Screenplay Koyal Chaudhary Dialouge Usha Dixit Dress Director Rohini Salekar Ingenious Director Tushar Bhardwaj DoP Abhishek Basu Background Tune Devendra Bhome Lyrics Mukund Bhalerao Editor Amey Gondkar and Amit Wasnik DoP Abhishek Subrata Basu

Akshat Sharad Jaikar Casting Director Kuldeep Anand Manufacturing Head Javed Shaikh Manufacturing Area Dashami Creations

Solid

The entire forged of TV display Punyashlok Ahilyabai :

Aditi Jaltare

As : Ahilya Holkar

Krish Chauhan

As : Khanderao Holkar (Ahilya’s Husband)

Rajesh Shringarpure

As : Malhar Rao Holkar (Ahilya’s sweetheart’s father)

Snehlata Vasaikar

As : Gautama Bai Sahib Holkar (Malhar Rao’s spouse)

Srijana Srj

As : Harku Bai Sahib Holkar (Malhar Rao’s spouse)

Sukhada Khandkekar

As : Dwarka Bai Sahib Holkar (Malhar Rao’s spouse)

Bhagyashree Nhalve

As : Bana Bai Sahib Holkar (Malhar Rao’s spouse)

Sameer Deshpande

As : Mankoji Shinde (Ahilya’s father)

Sulakshana Joglekar

As : Sushilabai (Aliya’s mom)

Varada Patil

As : Sitabai

Aryan Preet

As : Ahilya’s Brother

Shreya Choudhary

As : Renu (Ahilya’s pal)

Sarthak Joshi

As : Vithoj (Ahilya’s elder brother)

Harsh Joshi

As : Zaavai Saheb Gunoji

James Naivedhya Ghadge

Harshit Kesharwani

Charmi Dhami

Time

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is telecast Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on Sony Leisure Tv. The display additionally circulate on Sony Liv app. different main points associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Identify Sony Leisure Tv Display Timings Monday to Friday at 7:30pm Operating Time 22-25 Mins Beginning Date 4 January 2021 Repeat Telecast Time 7:40am, 12pm (Mon-Fri) Language Hindi Nation India

