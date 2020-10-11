Puri beach gets the tag of iconic ‘Blue Flag’, know why it is special for India

Bhubaneswar: The beach in Puri i.e. Golden Beach has been given the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ certification by FEE Denmark. The beach that receives Blue Flag certification is considered the cleanest beach. Puri beach is one of the 8 beaches in the country that has been recognized as a Blue Flag tag by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) Denmark.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed on Twitter on Sunday that Golden Beach has got this prestigious tag to ensure strict environmental standards and world-class tourist facilities. He tweeted, “Very happy to share that Puri’s Golden Beach has received Blue Flag certification by FEE Denmark. This famous eco-label will further enhance the charm of this world-class heritage city. ”

To get this tag, the middle has to fulfill 33 criteria, which includes several criteria set by the FEE like Environment, Educational, Safety. This beach is spread over 870 meters between Digbareni Square to Mayfair Hotel. It has been developed under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) funded by the State Forest and Environment Department and World Bank of the Ministry of Environment.