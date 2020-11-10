Purnia Bihar Chunav Parinam 2020 Updates: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka’s victory over Purnia, know all the seats in the district

Purnia Bihar Chunav Parinam 2020 Updates: The picture of which party will win in Bihar assembly elections is gradually becoming clear. After the completion of nearly 50 percent of the counting, now the NDA government with alliance of JDU and BJP seems to be formed once again in Bihar. After counting Votto for nearly nine hours, the NDA is seen winning about 130 seats. Purnia district has also contributed significantly in the results of Bihar assembly elections. If we talk about the assembly seat of Purnia district, then Vijay Kumar Khemka of BJP has won. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Results 2020: RJD-Congress accuses the Election Commission of rigging, then the Commission clarified

On the other hand, if we talk about Amour assembly seat in Purnia district, Akhurul Iman of AIMIM is leading with 29823 votes from Amour assembly constituency. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Results: Bihar’s future rests on less than 50 lakh votes, there is a difference of less than 200 votes in these seats.

Baisi Constituency Result Updates On the Biasi assembly seat, BJP’s Vinod Kumar leads. RJD Candidate Abdus Shaman has been behind from here. Also Read – Jamui Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live Updates: BJP’s Shreyashi Singh won a stunning victory from Jamui

Banmankhi Assembly Seat Live (live updates of Banmankhi Constituency Election)

From Purnia’s Banmankhi Assembly Seat Chunav, BJP’s Krishna Kumar Rishi is leading, RJD’s Upendra Sharma is trailing. This time a tough contest will be seen between BJP and RJD.

Rupaoli Assembly Seat Live (Rupauli Vidhan Sabha Constituency Live Updates)

The maximum number of Muslim voters are on the Rupauli Assembly Seat in Bihar, but at present, Minister Bima Bharati continues to lead in the JDU government. The Rupoli assembly seat is directly contested between JDU and CPI. Here JDU has given ticket to sitting MLA Bima Bharti while CPI has given ticket to Vikas Chandra Mandal.

Dhamdaha Assembly Seat Live (Dhamdaha Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result)

The Dhamadaha assembly seat of Purnia is dominated by Muslim voters. JDU’s Lashi Singh had won this seat in the 2015 assembly elections, Leshi Singh has won again this time.

Kasba Assembly Seat Live (Kasba seat result)

Kasba Assembly Seat in Purnia district is among the seats in Bihar where national parties face direct competition instead of regional parties. In the 2015 assembly elections, Afaq Alam of Congress defeated BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Das. A tough contest can be seen between Congress (Congress) and us (Secular) on this seat. From this seat, where Congress has given ticket to sitting MLA Aafak Alam, then we (Secular) are on the Rajendra Yadav ground.