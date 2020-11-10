Purvi Champaran Chunav Result 2020 live: East Champaran has 12 assembly seats, know which seat is ahead

Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 Live Update: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held from 8 am. There are 12 assembly seats in East Champaran. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Check the results on ECI website and app, know the time of vote counting and final result

These seats are Raxaul Vidhan Sabha, Sugauli Vidhan Sabha, Narkatiya Vidhan Sabha, Harsidhi Vidhan Sabha, Govindganj Vidhan Sabha, Kesariya Vidhan Sabha, Kalyanpur (Kalyanpur Vidhan Sabha) ), Pipra Vidhan Sabha, Madhuban Vidhan Sabha, Motihari Vidhan Sabha, Chiraia Vidhan Sabha, Dhaka (Dhaka Vidhan Sabha).

Raxaul Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

Raxaul assembly seat is a very important seat. In the last assembly election, Ajay Kumar Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party won from here with 3169 votes. A total of 16 assembly elections have been held on this seat so far, in which the maximum number of candidates have been elected 8 times, Congress, 5 times BJP and twice Janata Dal candidates. This time the main contest is being told between Rambabu Yadav of Congress and Pramod Sinha of BJP.

Sugauli Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

Sugauli Assembly seat has a thorn competition. In the last assembly election, Ramchandra Sahni of the Bharatiya Janata Party won from here with 7756 votes. In the October 2005 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won this seat for the first time. Putting a hat-trick of victory, Ramchandra Sahni of BJP has won for the third consecutive time from here in the 2010 and then 2015 assembly elections. This time too the BJP has placed a bet on Sahni.

Narkatiya Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

Shamim Ahmed of Rashtriya Janata Dal won the Narkatiya Assembly seat by 19982 votes. This time the main fight on the seat is being told between Dr. Shamim Ahmed of RJD and Shyam Bihari Prasad of JDU.

Harsidhi Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

Counting of votes continues in Harsiddhi assembly seat. In the last assembly election, Rajendra Kumar of Rashtriya Janata Dal won from here with 10267 votes.

Govindganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

Raju Tiwari of Lok Janshakti Party won the last time assembly elections from Govindganj assembly seat by 27920 votes.

Kesariya Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

In the last assembly election, Dr. Rajesh Kumar of Rashtriya Janata Dal won from here with 15947 votes.

Kalyanpur (Kalyanpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update)

In the last assembly election, Sachindra Prasad Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party had won by 11488 votes.

Pipra Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

In the last assembly election, Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party won by 3930 votes. While the CPM has fielded Rajamangal Prasad Kushwaha on behalf of the grand alliance in the 2020 assembly elections, the BJP has once again reposed trust in Shyam Babu Yadav.

Madhuban Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

In the last assembly election, Rana Randhir of Bharatiya Janata Party won from 16222 votes.

Motihari Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

In the last assembly election, Pramod Kumar of Bharatiya Janata Party won from 18517 votes. The main fight in this assembly seat is between RJD’s Om Prakash Chaudhary and BJP’s Pramod Kumar.

Chiraia Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

In the last assembly election, Lal Babu Prasad Gupta of Bharatiya Janata Party won by 4374 votes. The main fight in this assembly seat is between Rashid’s good Lal Yadav and BJP’s Lal Babu Prasad Gupta.

Dhaka (Dhaka Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update)

In the last assembly election, Faisal Rehman of Rashtriya Janata Dal won from here by 19197 votes. The main fight this time is between Faisal Rahman of RJD and Pawan Jaiswal of BJP.