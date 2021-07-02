Purvi Modi (Nirav Modi Sister) Wiki, Biography, Age, Information, Pictures

Purvi Modi is a sister of Fugitive Indian businessman Nirav Modi and niece of Mehul Choksi. To start with, Purvi and her husband Mainak Mehta charged for a PNB fraud case with Nirav Modi. In January 2021, she used to be pardoned by means of a different PMLA court docket to divulge complete main points and true statements within the Nirav Modi case. On 24 June 2021, she knowledgeable the Enforcement Directorate of India that one account used to be opened in her title in London and price range that didn’t belong to her. As a part of the pardon, Purvi remitted an quantity of $23,16,889 (Rs 17.25 crore roughly) from the London checking account to the E.D Executive of India.

Purvi Modi Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Identify Purvi Modi
Actual Identify Purvi Modi
Nickname Purvi
Occupation Businesswomen
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Siblings: Nirav Modi
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband Maiank Mehta
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Studying, Touring
Beginning Position Gujarat, India
Homeland Antwerp, Belgium
Present Town London, United Kingdom
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

