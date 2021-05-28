Pushpa Raj Hindi Movie Solid, Unencumber Date Trailer, IMDb

Pushpa Raj Hindi Movie; Introducing Pushpa Raj on Mythri Film Makers. Written and directed by means of Sukumar. Produced by means of Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Film Makers in affiliation with Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil & Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh & Ajay Ghosh

a

The movie’s track consists by means of Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and modifying by means of Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The movie is scheduled for free up on August 13, 2021, in Telugu, together with dubbed variations in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Film Title – Pushpa Raj Hindi Film

Unencumber date – August 13, 2021

Streaming on – NA

Solid – Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna

Director – Sukumar

Quick content material –

Pushpa Raj Hindi Movie Solid and Group:

Famous person Solid –

Director – Sukumar

Manufacturer – Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar

Manufacturing Area – Mythri Film Makers, Muttamsetty Media

Composer – Devi Sri Prasad

Background track –

Cinematography (DOP) – Miroslaw Kuba Brozek

Editor – Karthika Srinivas

Style – Bollywood Films 2021

Unencumber date – August 13, 2021

Pushpa Raj Hindi Film Poster:

Pushpa Raj Hindi film Trailer: