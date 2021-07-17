‘Put on Masks Correctly’: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Artwork To Unfold Consciousness About Significance Of Face Mask Amid COVID-19 Pandemic | 📰 LatestLY

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Artwork on ‘Put on Masks Correctly’:

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral developments and data from social media global, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded at once from the person’s social media account and LatestLY Personnel won’t have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and information showing within the social media submit don’t replicate the reviews of LatestLY, additionally LatestLY does now not suppose any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here