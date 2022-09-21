Putin announced a partial mobilization of citizens in Russia to join the troops in Ukraine

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced this Wednesday a “partial mobilization” of the population in the midst of the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces have suffered casualties in recent weeks as a result of a series of counter-offensives by Ukrainian troops.

The president explained that the activities related to this mobilization will start this Wednesday and stressed that only reservists, mainly those with experience, will be called up, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS.

“Citizens of the reserve and those who were in the army who have experience will be recruited. All those recruited will have additional trainings that will take into account the military conflict,” Putin said during his address.

During the televised message, Vladimir Putin ordered the heads of all the units to provide all the necessary support and that all those citizens who will be recruited “will have all the social guarantees of the hired military.”

“The partial mobilization decree provides for measures for ministers and companies in the defense industry. They will have to increase weapons production and deploy more production capabilities,” Putin said.

The president accused the Western allies of Ukraine try to destroy his country with nuclear weapons, while recalling that Moscow It also has these types of resources to defend itself.

Russia is in a moment of extreme military weakness in the face of the forceful defense of Ukraine, which, thanks to the help of the West with the US in the lead, has achieved great military victories and has defended its territory with relative success against Moscow.

“NATO conducts intelligence throughout southern Russia. In London they push kyiv to take the conflict to Russian territory. They say that Russia must be defeated in the battle to lose sovereignty,” she expressed.

In Putin’s words, the “Western leaders use blackmail methods, including the possibility of using weapons of mass destructionnuclear weapons against Russia,” he warned.

He ordered to grant legal status to volunteers fighting in Donbas.

“The destiny of our people is to stop those who seek world domination. Now we will do the same. So it will be, I trust your support,” Putin concluded.

The Russian withdrawal from the Ukrainian region of Kharkov has once again put on the table the pressing lack of men in the ranks of the Russian Army fighting in Ukraine.

The pro-Russian separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk – both in the Donbas region, in eastern Ukraine – as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions announced the call for annexation referendums from 23 to 27 this month.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

